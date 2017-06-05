Jun 5, 2017 at 8.45pm UK
Belgium
vs.
Czech Republic
 

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
© AFP
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard will miss Belgium's matches against Czech Republic and Estonia after picking up an ankle injury.
Monday, June 5, 2017

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's international double-header next week due to an ankle injury.

Belgium will host Czech Republic in a friendly tomorrow evening before resuming their World Cup qualification campaign in Estonia four days later.

However, Roberto Martinez will be without Hazard for both matches after he sustained the ankle problem in training.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known, but Sky Sports News reports that the attacker will not be available to play any part in either match.

Belgium currently sit top of Group H in World Cup qualifying having won four and drawn one of their five matches so far.

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
