Belgium
vs.
Czech Republic
 

Team News: Vincent Kompany handed captaincy in Eden Hazard absence

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring with Belgium's Vincent Kompany during the Euro 2016 qualifying match between Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on September 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Vincent Kompany marks his first appearance for Belgium in 18 months by taking on the captain's armband in Eden Hazard's absence.
Vincent Kompany has been named in Belgium's starting lineup for the first time since October 2015 for this evening's friendly with the Czech Republic in Brussels.

The Manchester City centre-back started his club side's final eight games of the domestic campaign and is deemed fit enough to play a part at the King Baudouin Stadium tonight.

Manager Roberto Martinez intended to give the captain's armband to Eden Hazard for games against Czech Republic and Estonia, but his injury absence means that Kompany will skipper the side.

It is an attack-minded lineup named by Martinez for the friendly clash, spearheaded by Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi - two of eight Premier League players in the XI.

In terms of the visitors, who currently trail Germany and Northern Ireland in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, there is a start for Juventus-bound Patrik Schick.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; De Bruyne, Tielemans, Nainggolan, Carrasco, Chadli; Lukaku, Batshuayi
Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Vermaelen, Dendoncker, Fellaini, Mirallas, Mertens, Foket, Boyata, T. Hazard, Benteke

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Kaderabek, Kalas, Gebre Selassie, Brabec, Zmrhal, Darida, Schick, Krmencik, Soucek, Krejci
Subs: Celustka, Dockal, Horava, Jankto, Jugas, Kopic, Koubek, Mares, Pavlenka, Prikryl, Sacek, Sivok, Skoda, Suchy

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
