Jun 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Live Commentary: Belgium vs. Czech Republic

Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the international friendly between Belgium and Czech Republic from Brussels.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between Belgium and Czech Republic from Brussels.

Both of these teams are currently focused on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and Belgium currently sit top of Group H on 13 points.

Czech Republic, however, are currently down in third spot in Group C, two points behind second-place Northern Ireland.

Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the international friendly from Belgium's capital.


7.42pm

7.38pmAs for Czech Republic, Karel Jarolim's side currently sit third in Group C as they bid to make the World Cup in Russia. Germany top the section on 15 points, while it is Northern Ireland that sit two points ahead of Czech Republic in second position. A trip to Norway on Saturday night might well play a decisive factor in determining whether Czech Republic can finish behind the Germans.

7.35pmBelgium will enter this match having drawn three of their last four games in all competitions, but Roberto Martinez's side are currently well-placed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Indeed, they currently sit top of Group H on 13 points having won four and drawn one of their five matches. Next up in that section is a trip to Estonia on Friday night. Tonight is all about building-up to that key fixture.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016© AFP


7.32pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 15 minutes from kickoff tonight. This match will bring just the seventh international meeting between Belgium and Czech Republic. Czech Republic actually lead the head-to-head three wins to Belgium's two, and they have won each of the last two fixtures – including a 3-1 success at home to Belgium in August 2009.

7.28pmAs for Czech Republic, Fulham centre-back Tomas Kalas features, while there is just a sixth international cap for Genk's Jakub Brabec at full-back. Vladimir Darida will skipper the team on his 44th international appearance, while Slovan Liberec's Tomas Soucek wins his second cap in midfield. Patrik Schick, who has been linked with a number of clubs after a fine season with Sampdoria, leads the line for Czech Republic. The 21-year-old will be keen to put on a performance tonight.

7.25pmChelsea's Eden Hazard is a notable absentee for Belgium, with the 26-year-old sustaining a fractured ankle during a training session at the weekend. There are plenty of Premier League representatives in the XI, however, with Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi all included. There is also a spot for the highly-rated Youri Tielemans, who has swapped Anderlecht for AS Monaco this summer.

Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016© AFP


7.22pmTEAMS!

BELGIUM: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Chadli, Tielemans, Nainggolan, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Batshuayi

CZECH REP: Vaclik; Kaderabek, Kalas, Gebre Selassie, Brabec; Zmrhal, Darida, Soucek; Krejci, Schick, Krmencik


7.19pmRight, without further ado, let's go straight into the team news for tonight's match. Have both managers gone full strength, or have some key players been held back ahead of the World Cup qualification fixtures? Let's run through the two XIs that will start this friendly in Brussels...

7.16pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live international coverage continues from Brussels as Belgium welcome Czech Republic for an international friendly. There are no points or prizes on offer tonight, but it will give both managers the chance to assess their squads ahead of key 2018 World Cup qualification fixtures at the weekend. Stay tuned for all of the coverage from Belgium's capital!

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
 