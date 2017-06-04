Roberto Martinez hails "fantastic" Dries Mertens development

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez heaps praise on Dries Mertens, describing the Napoli striker as a "master of the number nine position".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 20:13 UK

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has heaped praise on the development of Dries Mertens into a "master of the number nine position".

Gonzalo Higuain's move to Juventus last summer saw Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri move Mertens into a more central and advanced attacking position, and the Belgian responded with 34 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches this season.

Belgium already have the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi and Divock Origi vying for a striking role, but Martinez is happy to have a new option in the form of Mertens.

"Both Mertens and Radja Nainggolan have reached a level of maturity. The way Mertens is playing as a Number 9 is remarkable. To watch him play for Napoli with Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne is a feast for the eyes," he told reporters.

"I was in the stands for their game against Inter and the way of interpreting the new role and his movement were just fantastic. Dries has proved he can play in several different positions, he can make the most of spaces and is an intelligent player.

"In this new role as a striker, he represents an extra option for us, having become a real master of the number nine position."

Belgium take on Czech Republic and Estonia next week.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Hazard striving to become world's best
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roberto Martinez, Dries Mertens, Gonzalo Higuain, Maurizio Sarri, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Divock Origi, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Radja Nainggolan, Football
Your Comments
More Belgium News
Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Roberto Martinez hails "fantastic" Dries Mertens development
 Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany in action for Belgium on August 14, 2013.
Vincent Kompany reveals international retirement plans
 Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain despite Vincent Kompany return
Hazard striving to become world's bestResult: Benteke scores twice in Belgium drawTeam News: Christian Benteke leads line for BelgiumHenry plays down talk of succeeding WengerDe Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?
Result: Lukaku salvages draw for BelgiumLive Commentary: Belgium 1-1 Greece - as it happenedKevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryMartinez backs Lukaku to become world's bestAdnan Januzaj inspired by Eden Hazard
> Belgium Homepage
More Napoli News
Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Roberto Martinez hails "fantastic" Dries Mertens development
 Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Dries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'
 General view prior to the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani on August 23, 2015
Empoli relegated from Serie A following final-day defeat
Raul Albiol: 'Napoli getting closer'West Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensDe Laurentiis confident of Mertens stayCavani open to future Napoli return
Benitez plays down talk of Reina moveDries Mertens coy on Napoli futureOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Napoli show interest in Szczesny?Napoli consider move for Villa defender?
> Napoli Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 