Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has hinted that he will bring an end to his international career with Belgium at the end of their latest campaign.
The 31-year-old has yet to play a part for the Red Devils on the road to the 2018 World Cup, last featuring for his nation in October 2015 due to a series of injury issues.
Kompany is in contention to return this week after being named in Roberto Martinez's latest squad for the qualifier against Estonia, but the Man City centre-back is already eyeing his international retirement.
"It's important for me to be back in this team," he told reporters. "I understand that there were doubts about me, but I know my level. I spend a lot of time - 30 minutes to an hour - doing extra exercises before or after a game and I'm lucky to play with the world's best players, of course.
"All this will serve me after my career. I will not stop here. The 2018 World Cup was always a big motivation for me, especially when I was down. There's a big chance that it will be my last season with Belgium. For me now, it's about reintegration. I have spoken with Martinez. I knew him a little from before. If I was afraid of hurting myself, I would have already stopped my career."
Kompany managed to start City's final eight games of the season, taking his tally to 15 outings in all during the 2016-17 campaign.