Vincent Kompany reveals international retirement plans

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany in action for Belgium on August 14, 2013.
© Getty Images
Belgium ace Vincent Kompany, who has not featured for the Red Devils in two years, suggests that he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup.
Friday, June 2, 2017

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has hinted that he will bring an end to his international career with Belgium at the end of their latest campaign.

The 31-year-old has yet to play a part for the Red Devils on the road to the 2018 World Cup, last featuring for his nation in October 2015 due to a series of injury issues.

Kompany is in contention to return this week after being named in Roberto Martinez's latest squad for the qualifier against Estonia, but the Man City centre-back is already eyeing his international retirement.

"It's important for me to be back in this team," he told reporters. "I understand that there were doubts about me, but I know my level. I spend a lot of time - 30 minutes to an hour - doing extra exercises before or after a game and I'm lucky to play with the world's best players, of course.

"All this will serve me after my career. I will not stop here. The 2018 World Cup was always a big motivation for me, especially when I was down. There's a big chance that it will be my last season with Belgium. For me now, it's about reintegration. I have spoken with Martinez. I knew him a little from before. If I was afraid of hurting myself, I would have already stopped my career."

Kompany managed to start City's final eight games of the season, taking his tally to 15 outings in all during the 2016-17 campaign.

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captain
Your Comments
