Burnley manager Sean Dyche says that the Clarets do not have a points target in mind as they look to remain in the Premier League.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted that his side are not working towards a specific points target in the Premier League table.

The Clarets currently have 32 points on the board, and it is generally perceived that you will avoid relegation from the top flight if you reach the 40-point mark.

However, with the club just five points above the drop zone, Dyche has suggested that it is solely about achieving positive results between now and the end of the season.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "It's a really tight division and things can change quickly, but we are where we are and it's about moving forwards.

"There's no points target. There wasn't with our two promotions either. You just have to get the points on the board however you do it."

Burnley play host to Stoke City on Tuesday evening with the possibility of closing the gap on the Potters - who sit in ninth place - to one point.