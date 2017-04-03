Crowd generic

Brendan Rodgers: 'My only focus is Celtic'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
Manager Brendan Rodgers says that his "only focus is Celtic", despite acknowledging that he would like to return to the Premier League in the future.
Brendan Rodgers has suggested that he intends to remain as the manager of Celtic for a number of seasons.

After the Glasgow giants wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday - as well as remaining unbeaten in the league this season - it was suggested that Rodgers may look for a new challenge elsewhere.

However, while acknowledging that he will take that step later in his career, Rodgers has spoken of his desire to create a legacy at the club before his departure.

The 44-year-old told talkSPORT: "One day that will be the case but I'm obviously still young as a manager. Maybe a few years ago I was super-ambitious. I still am ambitious but being at Celtic makes you reassess. You have to look at what you have got as well.

"As a Celtic supporter, I know what they want and I want to try and give them as much as I possibly can and when I do leave here, leave a legacy that allows for the next guy to come in and hopefully take it on again.

"One day I will look to go back [to the Premier League]. I wouldn't rule out going abroad as well but at this moment in time my only focus is for Celtic. I love it here, I love the life up here and I want to continue to build the club and continue with the success."

Celtic have won 38 of their 49 matches in all competitions since Rodgers arrived at the club last summer.

