Scott Sinclair scores a hat-trick as Celtic thrash Hearts 5-0 to wrap up their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic have won their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title courtesy of a 5-0 rout of Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

A sun-bathed Edinburgh provided the backdrop of a fittingly dominant performance from Brendan Rodgers's side, as Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick to fire the Hoops to their 48th league title in style.

Aberdeen had emphatically made the Hoops wait for confirmation of their latest glory with a 7-0 drubbing of Dundee in Friday night, but in truth there had been no doubt about the destination of the title for some time.

Two goals in the space of three first-half minutes from Scott Sinclair sent Celtic on their way before Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts joined the party after the interval.

Sinclair then wrapped up his hat-trick from the penalty spot to complete the celebrations as Celtic also moved over the 80-goal mark for the season.

The win is Celtic's 28th from 30 Premiership matches this season, with Rodgers's side having dropped just four points throughout the entire campaign to wrap up the title with three games still left before the league splits.

The Bhoys now have an unassailable 25-point lead over Aberdeen, winning Rodgers his second trophy as Celtic boss.