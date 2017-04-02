Apr 2, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Tynecastle
Hearts
0-5
Celtic

Walker (5')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Sinclair (24', 27', 84'), Armstrong (55'), Roberts (62')

Celtic wrap up sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Scott Sinclair scores a hat-trick as Celtic thrash Hearts 5-0 to wrap up their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 14:25 UK

Celtic have won their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title courtesy of a 5-0 rout of Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

A sun-bathed Edinburgh provided the backdrop of a fittingly dominant performance from Brendan Rodgers's side, as Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick to fire the Hoops to their 48th league title in style.

Aberdeen had emphatically made the Hoops wait for confirmation of their latest glory with a 7-0 drubbing of Dundee in Friday night, but in truth there had been no doubt about the destination of the title for some time.

Two goals in the space of three first-half minutes from Scott Sinclair sent Celtic on their way before Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts joined the party after the interval.

Sinclair then wrapped up his hat-trick from the penalty spot to complete the celebrations as Celtic also moved over the 80-goal mark for the season.

The win is Celtic's 28th from 30 Premiership matches this season, with Rodgers's side having dropped just four points throughout the entire campaign to wrap up the title with three games still left before the league splits.

The Bhoys now have an unassailable 25-point lead over Aberdeen, winning Rodgers his second trophy as Celtic boss.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic30282081186386
2Aberdeen30194760243661
3RangersRangers3014974334951
4St Johnstone30127113938143
5Hearts30118115042841
6Partick Thistle30910113335-237
7Kilmarnock30712112946-1733
8Dundee3086163248-1630
9Ross County30610143250-1828
10Motherwell3077163458-2428
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton30512132747-2027
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness30413133454-2025
