Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has described his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League as "a missed opportunity".

City twice led at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal were able to claim a share of the spoils, but it was a result which did not suit either team.

Fernandinho has suggested that City remain in the title race - despite facing an 11-point deficit - but they must defeat leaders Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports News: "We showed we came here to win the game. It was a missed opportunity.

"We tried to push on and press high but Arsenal started to play long balls which made it difficult for us.

"The Premier League is still open, we have a tough game at Chelsea away and to be close to them we have to win that game."

City remained in fourth place as a result of the draw, although they were able to maintain their seventh-point lead over Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot.