Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 60,001
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho disappointed with Arsenal draw

Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho says that he was disappointed with his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has described his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League as "a missed opportunity".

City twice led at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal were able to claim a share of the spoils, but it was a result which did not suit either team.

Fernandinho has suggested that City remain in the title race - despite facing an 11-point deficit - but they must defeat leaders Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports News: "We showed we came here to win the game. It was a missed opportunity.

"We tried to push on and press high but Arsenal started to play long balls which made it difficult for us.

"The Premier League is still open, we have a tough game at Chelsea away and to be close to them we have to win that game."

City remained in fourth place as a result of the draw, although they were able to maintain their seventh-point lead over Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 