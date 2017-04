Team News: Burnley boosted by Defour return

© SilverHub

Steven Defour comes back into midfield for Burnley's league meeting with Stoke City.

Steven Defour comes back into midfield for Burnley's league meeting with Stoke City. Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield, Barnes, Gray Stoke City: Grant, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Muniesa, Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Adam, Pieters, Arnautovic, Berahino

Subs: Given, Whelan, Johnson, Afellay, Imbula, Crouch, Ramadan More to follow.