As it stands, they are 15th in the table , five points above the drop with eight games left to play.

In January, Sean Dyche 's Clarets looked as though they would retain their Premier League status relatively comfortably, but in the last two months they have dropped towards the relegation zone.

43 min CHANCE! Adam opts to shoot from distance - about 35 yards out - after a charging forward, but his attempt was directed straight at Heaton.

38 min SAVE! Stoke counter instantly and the move results in Arnautovic's shot deflecting wide for a corner. As it's whipped in Adam gets a header away at the near post, but Heaton saves on the goal line.

37 min Gray snatches the ball after a lapse in concentration from Martins Indi just outside the penalty area, but Shawcross manages to get a block in when the forward unleashes a shot.

35 min Risky from Ward as he slams into Diouf after the ball gets away from him. He needs to be much more careful considering that he is already on a yellow.

30 min BOOKING! Another Another Burnley man gets cautioned as Barton is penalised for a high tackle on Adam.

29 min CHANCE! A great opportunity for the visitors to take the lead as Arnautovic is played through on goal by Berahino, but the Austrian's touch is too heavy and Heaton comes off his line to scoop up the ball.

26 min Good work from Mee as he tracks Adam's low cross and intercepts the ball before hooking it away. This game has not been a classic by any means, but Burnley are slowly getting on top.

24 min BOOKING! The first yellow card is brandished by Friend, and it is Ward who receives it after preventing Diouf from charging forward by pulling him back.

20 min SAVE! Burnley win a free kick on the right-hand side after a push on Boyd from Muniesa. Defour takes it and sends the ball into the box for Mee, who heads towards the net from a tight angle, but Grant grabs it at his near post.

19 min Boyd delivers in a teasing cross into the box, but Martins Indi does well to get across and head the danger clear.

17 min NO PENALTY! Arnautovic and his teammates appeal for a handball after the Austrian unleashed a long-range strike, which appeared to hit Mee's arm. The referee waves away the claims, though, and he was right to as replays show that the ball struck the defender's shoulder.

15 min Gray uses his pace and looks as though he is through on goal until Muniesa steps in to make a crucial tackle.

13 min Frustration from the hosts as Barton's cross-field pass aiming for Matt Lowton drops straight out of play. Dyche is definitely not keeping quiet on the touchline. He's shouting plenty of orders at his men.

11 min Burnley are seeing more of the ball, but are not doing too much with it at this stage. Neither side have had a shot at goal as yet. We could be in for a long night!

8 min The hosts win a free kick on the touchline on the right side of the pitch after Adam bashes into Gray. Defour takes the set piece, but he's let himself down with that delivery as Mee fails to cause any damage.

5 min There is not too much to shout about in these early stages, but Stoke have started the better side. Burnley have struggled to find their tempo and have not strung many passes together as yet.

2 min Stoke have started off on the frontfoot here. The visitors break down the left-hand side before Pieters cuts the ball back into the six-yard box, but Keane manages to clear the cross.

1 min KICKOFF! Burnley get us underway at Turf Moor. Kevin Friend is the man in the middle for this one.

7.45pm We're moments away from this game getting underway. Where do you see this one going? Given the form of each, let's go for a 1-1 draw.

7.43pm HEAD TO HEAD: In the last seven meetings between the two clubs at Turf Moor, Burnley have only beaten Stoke once. They have struggled to score as well having found the back of the net just once in four clashes at home. The Potters have only suffered defeat at the hands of Burnley once in their last eight matches.

7.42pm Hughes seems certain on what his team need to do, though, telling reporters: "We have eight games to go and it's clear what we need to do to at least finish in the top ten. We are always trying to be better than the season before. We have just come through a run which has allowed teams to close in on us. "Burnley play to their strengths. You have to be nice and solid because they have players who can hurt you." © SilverHub

7.40pm DID YOU KNOW? Stoke have not won any of their games from losing positions this season, and all of their nine victories in this campaign have been against teams situated 13th or lower in the standings. Also, they could end up equalling a club record of five successive Premier League away games without scoring.

7.40pm As expected, they are better on the frontfoot at home as they have scored 19, five more than their goal record on the road, and they have struggled to strike early having found the back of the net in the first 15 minutes of a game on just five occasions this season.

7.39pm Their attacking presence has not been consistently strong this season given that only four teams have scored fewer goals than their tally of 33. Also, the fact that midfielder Joe Allen is their top scorer with six goals indicates that Stoke's forward players have not been firing.

7.38pm Hughes's men have been struggling on the road, drawing one and losing three of their last four away games. In fact they have the fifth-worst away record in the division from the last six matches. Their defensive stats puts them the 12th best in the league after recording nine clean sheets and conceding 44 goals. Leicester, Crystal Palace, Watford, Sunderland, Bournemouth, West Ham, Hull and Swansea have worse records.

7.37pm Last weekend against Leicester at the King Power Stadium, it was a disappointing showing from the Potters as they failed to make the most of their 52% possession. They conceded twice and mustered just two shots on target compared to the Foxes' 10. In total they only created 10 attempts on goal, while their opponents created more than double.

7.34pm Most teams that go up against Chelsea this season are predicted to be on the losing side, but Stoke gave themselves hope when Jonathan Walters struck from the penalty spot to cancel out Willian's opener. Stoke were three minutes away from snatching a decent draw before Gary Cahill sneaked a winner.

7.33pm Southampton, Bournemouth and Watford are all on 34 points, two adrift of Stoke and two of them (Southampton and Watford) have games in hand. A win tonight would pull Hughes's side further away from the hunting pack, and the Potters will be wary of recording three consecutive Premier League defeats.

7.32pm Right, let's switch attention to Stoke now, shall we? In terms of league position, the Potters are comfortably placed inside the top 10, but as already mentioned, it will be difficult to over take West Brom in eighth considering that they have an eight-point advantage. Stoke themselves, though, could drop a handful of places if they are not careful.

7.32pm With regards to this game in particular, Dyche seems relatively calm and has insisted that his players know what they have to do, but he admits that things can change in an instant. He told reporters: "My lads know they still have a challenge ahead. There are no done deals in the Premier League. It's a really tight division and things can change quickly. But we are where we are and it's about moving forwards. "There's no points target. There wasn't with our two promotions either. You just have to get the points on the board however you do it." © SilverHub



7.29pm The man himself, though, is not letting the speculation distract him. He told reporters: "It's inevitable really, these things happen, but I've dealt with it all throughout the season and I won't let it affect me. I'm fully focused on Burnley. We've got some big games coming up and we need to make sure we stay in the Premier League, so it won't affect me at all. The first thing in our heads is survival, but we think we've got enough to do more than that. We just need a win soon to see where that takes us."

7.28pm Out of that group, Burnley are one of the strongest to stay up, but anything can happen in football! If they do succumb to the second tier, then they may find it difficult to keep hold of defender Michael Keane, who is believed to be wanted by a number of Premier League clubs. Various media reports have linked him with a return to Manchester United, where he left to join Burnley in 2015, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton have also been touted as possible destinations. © Getty Images

7.26pm With regards to the teams below Burnley, Swansea City and Hull City had surges of positive form when their new managers entered the fray, so they are still capable of securing safety. Crystal Palace, who are just one point below the Clarets are on a high following their shock win over Chelsea last weekend. At the moment, Middlesbrough and Sunderland looked destined for the Championship as they are five and eight points adrift of 17th place.

7.24pm STATS! Even though they are on a poor run at the moment, there are positives to take into account. They are just one point away from equalling their best tally in the Premier League, which they set in the 2014-15 campaign. Also, they have the joint-sixth best home record (29 points) in the league this season.

7.22pm Burnley's most recent result ended in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and it was the first time since November that they have lost on home soil. It will be in the back of the players' minds that they have not lost consecutive league matches at Turf Moor since April 2015. Usually, the Clarets have done well at home - taking 29 of their 32 points at the ground.

7.17pm Everything seemed relatively comfortable for Burnley in terms of their relegation fight, but after January, they started to slip. They have lost four and drawn three, and even though they nicked a point off league leaders Chelsea, the club are in danger of getting dragged into the bottom three. Five points clear is obviously better than one, but if they fail to win tonight, nerves will be jangling, particularly as they have fixtures against Everton and Man United in their next three

7.15pm The run ended with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at home. The Clarets took a 2-0 lead after the first 15 minutes, but Connor Wickham pulled one back for the Eagles in the second half. An 81st-minute penalty from Christian Benteke drew Palace level, but Ashley Barnes found the winner for the Clarets four minutes into injury time.

7.13pm Once again, Vokes got on the scoresheet and even though Yannick Bolasie found a second-half equaliser, Scott Arfield ensured Burnley went home with all three points by nabbing a winner in the 90th minute. That result sparked a three-game unbeaten run when they managed to frustrate Manchester United in a goalless draw at Old Trafford - Tom Heaton was the hero in that match.

7.10pm Their first scalp came early when they defeated Liverpool 2-0 in their second match of the campaign. Sam Vokes and Andre Gray were the scorers as Dyche's gameplan stifled the visiting Reds and allowed the Clarets to cause havoc on the break. Seven games later, the team overcame Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton with a 2-1 triumph.

7.07pm So, what's happened to Burnley?! At the start of the season, the clubs that come up from the Championship are always tipped to go back down, but Dyche's side pulled themselves out of that pool after moving 10 points clear of the drop with a 1-0 win over Leicester on January 31. During that run, they earned nine victories and a draw while holding their own against top opposition.

7.05pm As for Stoke, Hughes has made four changes to the team that lost to Leicester. Geoff Cameron was a doubt due to a thigh problem, but he has been selected to start, while Marc Muniesa gets the nod to start at the back. Mame Diouf and Charlie Adam also come into the starting XI, while Glen Johnson, Glenn Whelan and Ramadan Sobhi drop to the bench. There is no place in the squad for Jonathan Walters or Xherdan Shaqiri.

7.03pm So, Dyche has made two changes to the side that were beaten by Tottenham, with fit-again Steven Defour coming into the lineup, which has forced Scott Arfield down to the bench. There has been an alteration up top as well, with Sam Vokes replacing Ashley Barnes, who is also among the substitutes.

7.00pm STOKE CITY XI: Grant; Shawcross, Martins Indi, Muniesa; Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Adam, Pieters; Arnautovic, Berahino

Subs: Given; Whelan, Johnson, Afellay, Imbula, Crouch, Ramadan

6.59pm BURNLEY XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Defour; Vokes, Gray

Subs: Barnes, Arfield, Agyei, Pope, Westwood, Tarkowski, Brady

6.59pm Right, before we delve any deeper, let's bring you the lineups for both sides...

6.56pm As for Stoke, they currently sit in ninth place - where they finished last season - but it may be difficult for them to better that position given that they are eight points adrift of eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion. They head into this fixture on the back of defeats to Chelsea and Leicester City, so a win tonight would provide a big boost, particularly as they have Liverpool up next.

6.50pm If we are completely honest, it may not be the most glamorous pick of matches in the calendar this evening, but for Burnley fans especially, it is a crucial one. Sean Dyche and his men seemed to be sitting pretty at the end of January, 10 points clear of relegation, but since then they have not won a game.