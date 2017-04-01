Burnley manager Sean Dyche insists that his side are ready for a relegation battle having seen their winless streak stretch to seven Premier League games.

The Clarets were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon to extend their wait for a league win to seven matches, leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley had looked like being relatively safe from danger earlier in the campaign, but Dyche stressed that they have taken nothing for granted.

"My lads know they still have a challenge ahead. There are no done deals in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"Each team has different goals... Chelsea are striving to win it and got beat today. They don't think it's a given, I'm sure. Tottenham don't think they're out of it, I'm sure they'll chase it. And we certainly don't think we're in easy street. We know there's work to do, it's the nature of the Premier League.

"We're coming out a run five of six games away, of the two home games one was against Chelsea, who are top, and one against Spurs, who are second. We knew it would be tough, we're not delusional about the nature of this division."

Burnley will renew their search for a first league win since January when they host Stoke City on Tuesday night.