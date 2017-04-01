Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 21,684
Burnley
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Keane (47'), Barnes (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Dier (66'), Heung-min (78')

Sean Dyche: 'Burnley are ready for relegation battle'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche insists that his side are ready for a relegation battle having seen their winless streak stretch to seven Premier League games.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 23:44 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted that his side are ready to fight for their Premier League status having been dragged towards a relegation battle in recent weeks.

The Clarets were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon to extend their wait for a league win to seven matches, leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley had looked like being relatively safe from danger earlier in the campaign, but Dyche stressed that they have taken nothing for granted.

"My lads know they still have a challenge ahead. There are no done deals in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"Each team has different goals... Chelsea are striving to win it and got beat today. They don't think it's a given, I'm sure. Tottenham don't think they're out of it, I'm sure they'll chase it. And we certainly don't think we're in easy street. We know there's work to do, it's the nature of the Premier League.

"We're coming out a run five of six games away, of the two home games one was against Chelsea, who are top, and one against Spurs, who are second. We knew it would be tough, we're not delusional about the nature of this division."

Burnley will renew their search for a first league win since January when they host Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley are ready for relegation battle'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserved win over Burnley'
Result: Spurs beat Burnley to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Janssen up front for SpursUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham HotspurEverton 'interested in Harry Maguire'
Dyche: 'Keane will benefit from England caps'Brady to captain Ireland against IcelandEverton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?Man United to profit from Keane transfer?Michael Keane happy to prove United wrong
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 