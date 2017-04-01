Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 21,684
Burnley
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Keane (47'), Barnes (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Dier (66'), Heung-min (78')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserved win over Burnley'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side "fully deserved" their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 23:34 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that his side "fully deserved" their 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Spurs became only the fourth visiting team to pick up a Premier League win away to Burnley this season courtesy of goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min, cutting the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points in the process.

Pochettino acknowledged that the Clarets made things difficult for his side in the first half, but believes that they were worthy of the win in the end.

"It's true, in the first half it was difficult to play in the way we normally play but throughout the second half we dominated the game and created chances," he told reporters.

"We fully deserved the three points. Maybe it was not brilliant but it was very professional.

"It's always a difficult place to play, Burnley, many teams struggle to get a good result. But for to analyse the game after 90 minutes, we fully deserved this result."

Spurs will look for a sixth consecutive win in all competitions when they take on Swansea City on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'We are fighting for title'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Eric Dier, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserved win over Burnley'
 Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley to close gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea
Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'Pochettino: 'We are fighting for title'Team News: Janssen up front for SpursPochettino laughs off Lamela exit claimsChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'
Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham HotspurLiverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Pochettino offers support to Erik LamelaPochettino "not worried" about home groundPochettino rules out Barcelona job
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Burnley News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley are ready for relegation battle'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserved win over Burnley'
Result: Spurs beat Burnley to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Janssen up front for SpursUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham HotspurEverton 'interested in Harry Maguire'
Dyche: 'Keane will benefit from England caps'Brady to captain Ireland against IcelandEverton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?Man United to profit from Keane transfer?Michael Keane happy to prove United wrong
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 