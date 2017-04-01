Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side "fully deserved" their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Spurs became only the fourth visiting team to pick up a Premier League win away to Burnley this season courtesy of goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min, cutting the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points in the process.

Pochettino acknowledged that the Clarets made things difficult for his side in the first half, but believes that they were worthy of the win in the end.

"It's true, in the first half it was difficult to play in the way we normally play but throughout the second half we dominated the game and created chances," he told reporters.

"We fully deserved the three points. Maybe it was not brilliant but it was very professional.

"It's always a difficult place to play, Burnley, many teams struggle to get a good result. But for to analyse the game after 90 minutes, we fully deserved this result."

Spurs will look for a sixth consecutive win in all competitions when they take on Swansea City on Wednesday.