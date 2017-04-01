Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Team News: Vincent Janssen up front for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen in action during his side's Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Vincent Janssen starts up front for Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Burnley.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Vincent Janssen starts up front for Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Burnley this afternoon.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield; Barnes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Brady, Westwood, Vokes, Tarkowski, Sefour, Robinson

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Davies, Wanyama; Winks, Eriksen, Dele; Janssen
Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Walker, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Turf Moor this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
