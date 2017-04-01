Vincent Janssen starts up front for Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Burnley.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield; Barnes, Gray

Subs: Flanagan, Brady, Westwood, Vokes, Tarkowski, Sefour, Robinson

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Davies, Wanyama; Winks, Eriksen, Dele; Janssen

Subs: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Walker, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

