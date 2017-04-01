Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.
Mauricio Pochettino takes his team to Turf Moor having established an advantage over their rivals in the race for a top-four spot, but he will be aware that his side must register three points to maintain any realistic hope of catching leaders Chelsea.
As for Burnley, they head into the fixture with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone, but boss Sean Dyche will be keen for his side to get another victory on the board to give the Clarets further breathing space.
The reverse fixture at White Hart Lane in December ended in a 2-1 victory for Spurs.
2.30pmHEAD TO HEAD! This afternoon's fixture represents the 110th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive contest, with Burnley claiming 40 victories in comparison to the 43 wins for Spurs. However, while things are close from an historical perspective, Burnley are without a win in five against today's visitors. That said, the last two fixtures to be played at Turf Moor have ended in a draw.
2.26pmRESULT! Liverpool have successfully held on to their advantage over Everton to record a 3-1 victory over their Merseyside rivals. It's a result which takes Jurgen Klopp's side level on points with Spurs, but the North Londoners remain in second due to their superior goal difference. Still, it heaps the pressure on Pochettino's side ahead of this game! You can find our on-the-whistle report from the match at Anfield by clicking here.
2.21pmThe big news coming out of the Spurs changing room is the use of Vincent Janssen. It had been reported that he faced a struggled to be fit because of a chest infection, but he is given the chance to impress after he was declared available for selection. There's also a rare league start for Kieran Trippier on his return to his former club, while Harry Winks is preferred to Mousa Dembele.
2.17pmFirst of all, let's take a look at the Burnley team as Sean Dyche avoids the temptation of using both Andre Gray and Sam Vokes in attack. Vokes has been effective at Turf Moor this season, but he must make do with a place on the bench. Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are also kept in reserve, but Matthew Lowton makes his 100th appearance in a Clarets shirt.
2.14pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Walker, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son
2.12pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Janssen
2.12pmBURNLEY SUBSTITUTES: Robinson, Flanagan, Brady, Westwood, Tarkowski, Defour, Vokes
2.10pmBURNLEY XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Barton, Hendrick, Arfield, Boyd, Barnes, Gray
2.09pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Pochettino, inparticular, had some big decisions to make.
2.07pmLATEST! The game between Liverpool and Everton is currently taking place at Anfield and it's the home side who lead 3-1. It's been a dramatic game - not just because of the four goals! To follow the closing stages on Merseyside, click here.
2.04pmThe Premier League has been pushed to the side over the past two weeks with players focusing their attentions on the international fixtures, but we are back with a bang this afternoon. We will bring you an update on the Merseyside derby very shortly, but this match at Turf Moor will also have ramifications for the top four in the table. Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is aware that every point takes them closer to achieving Champions League football for another season, but he will be under no illusions that they will have it their own way in the North-West. Burnley may only be in mid-table but they have been excellent at home this season and we should see a highly-competitive encounter.
