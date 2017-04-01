Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino takes his team to Turf Moor having established an advantage over their rivals in the race for a top-four spot, but he will be aware that his side must register three points to maintain any realistic hope of catching leaders Chelsea.

As for Burnley, they head into the fixture with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone, but boss Sean Dyche will be keen for his side to get another victory on the board to give the Clarets further breathing space.

The reverse fixture at White Hart Lane in December ended in a 2-1 victory for Spurs.