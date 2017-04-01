Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield.
The 228th Merseyside derby carries added significance, as both sides are in positive form and remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.
That will be far tougher to pull off as far as the Toffees are concerned, though, trailing their city rivals by six points heading into the final stretch of the campaign.
Can the Reds maintain their unbeaten run of 12 games against their neighbours? Find out with our extensive updates below.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Klavan, Origi
EVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Barry, Lookman, Mirallas, Valencia, Kone
© SilverHub
© Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp: "There are not too many other cities around the world with two clubs of this size and importance. I think I am not skilled in a lot of parts of life, but maybe I am a genius in understanding derbies because I didn't need a second to understand this. "The world stops for 90 minutes in a city. Football is not the most important thing in the world but in a a few moments we love to think it is. "In the stadium it's still our ground. I'd really love to show this fact."
Ronald Koeman: "In one week we lost three players; players who are normally in the starting lineup. We still have a strong team. It's a nice challenge. James [McCarthy] had an injury when he joined up and the Everton medical team notified them. In my opinion, in this instance, [the manager] was not protecting the player. Clearly James was not fit to play. He had trained for only two days and broke down. I spoke to James and he needs to take responsibility for this."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Klavan, Origi
EVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Barry, Lookman, Mirallas, Valencia, Kone
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
EVERTON XI: Robles; Williams, Jagielka, Pennington; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Barkley, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku