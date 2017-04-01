General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola calls for Manchester City to be more clinical

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that his side have not been good enough in front of goal this season and calls from improvement next term.
Saturday, April 1, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his side that they must improve in front of goal if they are to achieve success next season.

The Citizens have found the back of the net 89 times in 43 outings across all competitions this season, but they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top four and only Manchester United have scored fewer in the top six.

City were left to rue a number of missed opportunities during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the international break, and Guardiola admitted that his side have not been good enough in front of goal.

"We have had a lot of chances but we were not able (to score). I don't like to say we were unlucky - we were not good enough. It is simple like that. That has been a big problem for the season," he told reporters.

"We created more chances than Monaco. In the first half we didn't shoot but in the second half we created five clear chances. In Europe you cannot do that - you are out. In many games it was like this. We have a specific quality to create the amount of chances but we are not solid enough when we don't score goals.

"Until now, if you ask me about what I think about the season it is like this, in the boxes we are not good enough. We have to improve for next season to compete with good teams in Europe."

Man City will take on top-four rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
