Hull City manager Marco Silva has expressed his belief that the relegation battle will go down to the wire in the Premier League this season.

The Tigers gave their own survival hopes a boost with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the KCOM Stadium this afternoon, but they remain in the bottom three courtesy of their inferior goal difference to Swansea City.

The win means that Hull have now taken 13 points from a possible 15 in home league games since Silva's arrival, while the manager's personal unbeaten record in home matches stretches back to March 2014 - a run of 39 games.

"It's not a secret, it's the work. We all work, our staff, our players, the supporters as well because nobody wins alone," he told reporters.

"It's important and they're very good numbers and give us all more confidence. It's better when we look at the table, but nothing is finished today.

"I'm sure this fight will continue until the end of the season. It's three important points for us. We had a very good second half. We changed the result during the second half. Nothing is finished, but it's very important."

Hull could climb out of the relegation zone with a win over fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Wednesday.