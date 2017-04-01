Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Attendance: 20,820
Hull City
2-1
West HamWest Ham United
Robertson (53'), Ranocchia (85')
Niasse (58'), N'Diaye (73')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Carroll (18')
Fonte (2'), Carroll (64')

Slaven Bilic expecting more speculation over future after Hull City loss

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic expects to face more questions over his future following his side's defeat to Hull but insists that speculation does not bother him.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 23:52 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has acknowledged that he is likely to face more questions over his future following his side's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City this afternoon.

Andrea Ranocchia's 85th-minute winner gave the Tigers three crucial points in their battle against relegation as West Ham squandered an early lead to slump to a fourth straight defeat.

The Hammers themselves are now only six points clear of danger, but Bilic insists that he is "not worried" about the prospect of being sacked.

"The only way you can stop the speculation is if you win games or get a point or climb up the table. After four defeats of course I can expect even more speculation, but as I said I wasn't worried before and I'm not worried now," he told reporters.

"I'm doing my job. I'm very motivated and very positive. Speculation and all that - I said ages ago it doesn't affect me. I don't read it. I know it, it's there of course. We are all disappointed, everybody with me in the dressing room, but my morale is always high - it's my job.

"I'm totally motivated and focused. We have another game very soon, a chance to make it up, to start winning games. Of course it's not easy to have a great atmosphere when you have four defeats out of four games, but it's now down to us to show our team spirit and character."

The Hammers are now winless in their last six games stretching back to the beginning of February.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
