Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to win their fourth Premier League game on the spin when they travel to Sean Dyche's out-of-form Burnley this weekend.

Spurs remain Chelsea's closest challengers in the league, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are 10 points off the table-topping Blues, and currently have Manchester City breathing down their necks in third position.

Burnley

With 32 points from 29 Premier League fixtures this season, Burnley currently sit 13th in the table – eight points clear of the relegation zone, which is occupied by Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland entering the month of April.

Incredibly, Burnley have not won a single Premier League match on the road this season, with just three points gained from 15 fixtures the worst record in the division. It has been a different story at Turf Moor, however, with 29 points giving them the same home record as Arsenal.

Indeed, only Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham have won more home Premier League matches than Burnley this season, and it is their form at Turf Moor that has seen them rise clear of the relegation zone at this stage of the campaign. They are not quite safe from the drop, although it would take a serious collapse to see the Clarets drop into the bottom three.

That said, Burnley have not actually been victorious in a league match since beating Leicester City 1-0 on home soil at the end of January. Since then, they have played six times in the league and failed to record a win. After losing against Swansea City and Liverpool at the start of March, Dyche's side picked up a goalless draw away to Sunderland before the international break.

After facing Spurs, Burnley will welcome Stoke City next Tuesday, before travelling to Middlesbrough next weekend. Then come back-to-back games against Everton and Manchester United, before finishing the month of April with a trip to Crystal Palace, who also need the points at this stage of the season.

Worryingly for Burnley, they have only won one of their five previous Premier League games against Tottenham, with their sole success coming in March 2010 after Brian Laws's team had already been relegated from the top flight.

Only Swansea, Arsenal and Man City have beaten Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor this season, and the Clarets will be looking to get their season back on track when they welcome Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

Recent form: LDDLLD

Recent form (all competitions): DLDLLD



Tottenham

Tottenham are currently on course to better last season's third-place finish in the Premier League, but only a minor miracle will allow the London side the chance to snatch the title away from runaway leaders Chelsea in the final weeks.

Spurs remain Chelsea's closest challengers in the table, although Pochettino's side are currently 10 points off the table-toppers, who will fancy their chances of putting their 23rd Premier League win of the season on the board when they welcome Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs have been sensational at White Hart Lane this season – winning 13 of their 15 Premier League matches, and remaining unbeaten in the process. It has been a different story on the road, however, where they have only won four of their 13 fixtures.

No team has lost fewer Premier League games than Spurs (3) this season, although eight draws have prevented them from seriously challenging Chelsea at this stage of the campaign. They will enter this weekend's match off the back of three straight wins, however, the last of which was a 2-1 victory over Southampton before the international break.

Four of Tottenham's last five league games have been at home, but they lost 2-0 at Liverpool in their last away match last month, while they now face back-to-back away games as they prepare to visit Swansea next week after tackling Burnley at Turf Moor.

A shock Europa League elimination to Gent last month means that Spurs do not have European football to worry about in April, but they have the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on April 22.

Pochettino's side might be second in the Premier League table, but they are just two points above third-placed Man City and just three points above fourth-placed Liverpool. Fifth-placed Man United, meanwhile, are seven points off Spurs with a game in hand, which is an indication of the seriousness of the battle for the top four.

Recent form: DWLWWW

Recent form (all competitions): WDWWWW



Team News

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dean Marney remain on the sidelines for Burnley, but Dyche has no fresh injury concerns following the international break.

Fresh from making his England debut, Michael Keane will start at the heart of the home side's back four, while there could also be a spot in the XI for Robbie Brady, who has been with the Republic of Ireland squad over the last two weeks.

As for Spurs, Harry Kane will once again miss out with an ankle problem, although the Englishman has been tipped to return to light training next week.

Danny Rose has not featured for Spurs since damaging knee ligaments at the end of January and while the left-back is back in training for the capital outfit, it is considered unlikely that he will be thrust straight back into action.

Erik Lamela has also been ruled out for the season as he prepares to undergo hip surgery, meaning that Son Heung-min is expected to lead the Tottenham line once again with support from Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Heaton; Lowton, Mee, Keane, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Barnes, Gray

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertongthen; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Son



Head To Head

Saturday will be the 110th meeting between Burnley and Tottenham in all competitions, and it is Spurs that lead the head-to-head 43 wins to Burnley's 40, while the remaining 26 fixtures finished all square.

As mentioned, Burnley have won just one of the five previous Premier League meetings between the two teams, and that 4-2 success came in 2010 when the Clarets had already been relegated.

Tottenham recorded a 2-1 victory when the pair met at White Hart Lane in the reverse match in December, but the last league fixture between these two teams at Turf Moor finished in a goalless draw in April 2015.

We say: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham

Tottenham know that anything other than a win this weekend would all but end their chances of catching Chelsea at the top of the table. It would not be a surprise to see Pochettino's side emerge victorious at Turf Moor, but Burnley are a tough nut to crack on home soil, and we are backing a score draw this weekend.

