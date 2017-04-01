Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Keane (47'), Barnes (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Dier (66'), Heung-min (78')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'We are fighting for title'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino vows that his side will continue "fighting" for the Premier League title after they cut the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has vowed that his side will keep "fighting" for the title after their 2-0 victory at Burnley this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min helped Spurs to all three points from their trip to Turf Moor, leaving them just seven points behind Chelsea after the league leaders suffered a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

"I'm very proud because it was a really tough game for us," Pochettino told BBC Sport afterwards. "We showed great character and I'm very proud and pleased because the performance in the second half was very good.

"This win is massive for us - we have to be there if Chelsea fail and we are there. We are fighting for the Premier League.

"When you reduce the gap to seven points it's completely different to 10 points - we just have to be there if Chelsea fail and want to be there until the end of the season."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
