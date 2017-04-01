Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino vows that his side will continue "fighting" for the Premier League title after they cut the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has vowed that his side will keep "fighting" for the title after their 2-0 victory at Burnley this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min helped Spurs to all three points from their trip to Turf Moor, leaving them just seven points behind Chelsea after the league leaders suffered a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

"I'm very proud because it was a really tough game for us," Pochettino told BBC Sport afterwards. "We showed great character and I'm very proud and pleased because the performance in the second half was very good.

"This win is massive for us - we have to be there if Chelsea fail and we are there. We are fighting for the Premier League.

"When you reduce the gap to seven points it's completely different to 10 points - we just have to be there if Chelsea fail and want to be there until the end of the season."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to relegation-threatened Swansea City on Wednesday evening.