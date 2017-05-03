May 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
0-1
Juventus

Fabinho (37')
LIVE
Higuain (29')
Bonucci (21')

Team News: Claudio Marchisio handed start for Juventus

Claudio Marchisio of Juventus FC celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri hands a start to midfielder Claudio Marchisio for the Champions League clash with AS Monaco.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 19:03 UK

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has handed a start to midfielder Claudio Marchisio for the Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

Marchisio has recently been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, but he has brought into the team as a replacement for Sami Khedira, who sits the first leg of the semi-final tie out through suspension.

Juan Cuadrado only starts on the bench for the Italian giants, with Allegri deciding to use Andrea Barzagli as part of a three-man defence.

As for Monaco, they include each of their big hitters in attack, with Kylian Mbappe given the chance to build on his remarkable rise to prominence.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been passed fit to start in midfield despite suffering a broken nose in a training ground incident with Kamil Glik.

AS Monaco: Subasic, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe, Dirar, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Silva, Lemar, Mbappe, Falcao

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Marchisio; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
Subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon, Cuadrado

Follow the match from Monte Carlo with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Italy's midfielder Claudio Marchisio (L) celebrates with Italy's forward Graziano Pelle (R) after scoring a penalty during the friendly football match between Italy and Romania, on November 17, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco34265395296683
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG35255572264680
3Nice352211259293077
4Lyon341831368422657
5Bordeaux351511949391056
6Marseille3515101053391455
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne34121393830849
8NantesNantes35139133447-1348
9Rennes351014113239-744
10GuingampGuingamp35128154049-944
11Lille35127163741-443
12Toulouse351012133639-342
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier35109164760-1339
14Angers35116183548-1339
15Metz35109163670-3437
16Lorient35104214266-2434
17Dijon35712164454-1033
18Caen3596203463-2933
19Nancy3588192646-2032
20Bastia34710172748-2131
> Full Version
