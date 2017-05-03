Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri hands a start to midfielder Claudio Marchisio for the Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has handed a start to midfielder Claudio Marchisio for the Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

Marchisio has recently been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, but he has brought into the team as a replacement for Sami Khedira, who sits the first leg of the semi-final tie out through suspension.

Juan Cuadrado only starts on the bench for the Italian giants, with Allegri deciding to use Andrea Barzagli as part of a three-man defence.

As for Monaco, they include each of their big hitters in attack, with Kylian Mbappe given the chance to build on his remarkable rise to prominence.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been passed fit to start in midfield despite suffering a broken nose in a training ground incident with Kamil Glik.

AS Monaco: Subasic, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe, Dirar, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Silva, Lemar, Mbappe, Falcao

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Marchisio; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon, Cuadrado

