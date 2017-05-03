Juventus , on the other hand, have progressed from seven of their last eight Champions League semi-finals and come into this one still in the hunt for a treble this season.

The hosts come into this match having won seven of their last eight in all competitions and looking to reach the final for just the second time in their history.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first leg between AS Monaco and Juventus at the Stade Louis II.

38 min SAVE! The resulting free kick is of interest to both Dybala and Pjanic, but it is the former who takes it on and curls one over the wall that Subasic collects with minimum fuss. Decent effort, but not good enough.

37 min YELLOW CARD! Fabinho goes into the book for a crunching challenge on Pjanic.

35 min Here is that clinical team move from Juventus in all its glory... Gonzalo Higuaín has scored 30 goals in his debut season at Juventus!



The Dani Alves backheel 😍



Amazing team move! pic.twitter.com/rbr0BUa4dk — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2017



33 min Monaco look for an immediate response as Lemar swings a lovely free kick into a very dangerous area, but Higuain gets a crucial toe to it before it finds Bakayoko. What's more, the officials didn't see the touch and Juventus have a goal kick to relieve the pressure.

31 min That is a devastating reminder for Monaco of the fine margins at which matches at this level can be decided. Monaco have had chances themselves to be ahead, but they could end up ruing them following that crucial away goal.

29 min First blood goes to Juventus, and what a fine team goal this is from the visitors! Marchisio, Dybala and Alves are all involved in a slick team move that cuts Monaco apart with a series of quick passes and lovely flicks. Alves caps it off with a lovely back-heel into the path of Higuain, who strokes his finish into the bottom corner.

29 min GOAL! Monaco 0-1 Juventus (Gonzalo Higuain)

27 min No goals so far, but this match is finely poised as we approach the half-hour mark. It has ebbed and flowed between the two sides, with both enjoying spells in the ascendancy so far.

25 min CHANCE! Decent sight of goal for Juve as Chiellini flicks a corner on to the back post, where Higuain is waiting. The striker tries a first-time volley, but hooks it back across the face of goal when he should have at least hit the target. He got that one all wrong.

23 min We're midway through the first half now and, after a bright start from Juventus, it is Monaco who have created the best chances of the game and perhaps should be in front.

21 min YELLOW CARD! The first card of the night is shown to Bonucci for a rash sliding challenge on Falcao.

20 min CHANCE! The original corner comes to nothing, but the ball soon arrives back into the middle and Glik climbs highest. The defender cannot steer his header on target, though.

19 min CHANCE! Another sight of goal for the hosts as Falcao soars above Barzagli at the back post and gets a good, firm header towards goal. It may just be clipping the post on the way behind, but Buffon is taking no chances and pushes it wide.

18 min Juventus will be relatively pleased with how they have started this match, but they have already dodged two warning shots from Mbappe and they may not be so lucky if there is a third time. Mbappe again goes dancing down the right touchline here, but this time his cross is blocked.

16 min CHANCE! You just cannot switch off from this Monaco attack for one second. Dirar curls a fine ball around the defence for Mbappe, whose pace and movement leaves the defence for dead. He gets a good first-time touch on his volley to turn it goalwards too, but Buffon makes a really smart save down low to his left.

14 min Marchisio's eyes light up as the ball drops kindly to him just outside the area, but he gets his attempted volley all wrong and skews it a long way off target.

13 min CHANCE! Big chance at the other end of the field as Mbappe peels away from Mandzukic in the box and has a free header in the middle of the area. It really is a great chance for the youngster, but he plants his header straight at Buffon.

12 min CHANCE! Chance for Juventus to grab an early away goal here, and it is more fine football from the visitors. Alves fires the ball into the area for Higuain, but he can't make the most of the opening.

10 min Lovely football between Alves and Dybala as the pair exchange passes to send Alves to the byline down the right channel. Mandzukic wants the ball stood up at the back post, but Alves instead fires a low one straight into the arms of the keeper.

8 min Poor from Monaco as they give the ball straight to Dybala, who embarks on a good run down the left flank before pulling the ball back towards Higuain. The striker looks set to collect it just outside the area, but mysteriously falls over before he can get there and a decent position goes begging.

5 min Juve have made a good, confident start to this match as they look to settle into the game quickly. Still very early days, but it has been a promising opening so far.

3 min The first thing to tell you is that Juve have indeed gone for three at the back as expected once the team sheets were released. Interesting to see how both teams adapt to that!

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! We're underway at the Stade Louis II for this mouth-watering contest!

7.43pm Right, the players are out, the anthem has been blared out and we're just about ready to go here! What an occasion this promises to be!

7.41pm Juve have, however, won all 11 of their previous two-legged ties against Ligue 1 opposition, while they have beaten French teams in no fewer than four European semi-finals in the past - three of which have come in the Champions League. Indeed, Juventus have beaten a French team in the last four on both of the previous occasions that they have won this competition, so victory in this tie would be a very good omen for the Turin outfit.

7.39pm That is one of two previous occasions that these sides have faced each other in this competition, with the other coming just two years ago as Juventus beat Monaco in the quarter-finals on the way to the final itself. A sole Arturo Vidal penalty proved to be enough on that occasion, with the home tie finishing goalless. Juventus are now unbeaten in their last six games against French opposition stretching back to 2009, yet their record in France itself is fairly mixed with five wins, three draws and five defeats.

7.37pm These two teams have actually met once in the semi-finals of the Champions League before, with Juventus running out winners on that occasion in 1997-98. Monaco won the home leg - as they have in all of their previous semi-finals in this competition - but that was not enough to undo the damage from the first leg as Juve emerged victorious on aggregate.

7.35pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stade Louis II, which means that it is time for a prediction! This is such an intriguing and fascinating contest between two sides with such contrasting but impressive attributes - the unstoppable force vs. the immovable object. Monaco's home record is formidable, while Juve have wavered on the road of late, but the visitors are masters of doing what they need to do and their extra experience could be invaluable today. I am going to go for a 1-1 draw which would give Juve the slight advantage at the halfway stage of the tie.

7.33pm Perhaps the biggest concern for the Old Lady this evening will be their away record at this stage of the competition, which is surprisingly poor for a team who have such a good record in semi-finals. Juventus have only ever won one of their previous 11 Champions League semi-final away games, with that coming against Ajax 20 years ago. Despite this record, Juve have still managed to progress from seven of their last eight Champions League semi-finals, so defeat would not necessarily be the end of their hopes in this season's competition.

7.31pm Juve have won four and drawn one of their five away outings in this competition too, with the only 'blemish' being that impressive 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou in the last round when they were protecting a 3-0 advantage. They have scored 10 goals in those away games and conceded just one, but in all competitions their away record has not been overly impressive of late, with just one win from their last five. Three of those have been draws, though - something which would constitute a decent result tonight - and Juve have only lost one of their last 11 on the road.

7.29pm That is particularly true in the Champions League, where they are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in this season's competition - alongside Real Madrid. They have won seven and drawn three of their 10 European outings this term and have conceded a tournament-low two goals throughout - none of which have come in their last five games. Having kept both Porto and Barcelona from scoring in the knockout rounds, Juve are currently on a run of 531 minutes without conceding a Champions League goal.

7.27pm Juventus lost to Napoli in the second leg of that semi-final, but that is their only defeat in their last 22 outings across all competitions - and it proved to effectively be a meaningless one. Juve have chalked up 17 victories and 14 clean sheets in that time too, while their current unbeaten streak stands at six matches heading into this game. Monaco may be in fine fettle themselves, but this Juve team is not easily beaten.

7.25pm Their dominance in Serie A has continued this term and they now stand on the brink of a record sixth consecutive league title, enjoying a nine-point gap over second-placed Roma with only four games of the season remaining. They are also in the Coppa Italia final, where they will face Lazio having beaten Napoli in the semis.

7.23pm In truth, two European Cup successes is not really enough for a club of Juve's stature, but they are starting to establish themselves as a major force on the continental stage and could reach their second final in three years this season having not reached the semis once from 2003-04 to 2013-14. Restoration of their European ambition is the next step for a club that has utterly dominated domestically in recent seasons, and as was the case two seasons ago, they are still on course for the treble as they enter May this term.

7.21pm A daunting task for Juventus then? Perhaps for most teams, but Juve have just come off the back of a successful visit to the Camp Nou, so they will fancy their chances in this tie too. The experience aspect has been talked about a lot in the build-up to this match, and it is just as true for the clubs as it is for the players. This is only Monaco's fourth European Cup semi-final, and they have only won one of the previous three, whereas Juve are bidding to reach their ninth final and have lifted the trophy on two occasions.

7.19pm Indeed, they have only kept two clean sheets at home in the Champions League from seven attempts all season, although they are unbeaten in their last 10 here, including qualifiers. That includes six wins and a draw from seven outings this season, during which time they have scored 16 goals, and of teams to have played more than 30 home matches in the competition, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have a better win percentage in front of their own fans than Monaco - some elite company.

7.17pm Monaco have been even more impressive at home, where they are currently on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions which stretches all the way back to December 18, when they were beaten by Lyon. Throughout the season they have won 25 and lost just one of their 28 outings in front of their own fans - including 20 wins from their last 21 - although one concern this evening will be that they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six home games.

7.15pm Needless to say, with an attack so potent they have amassed a fine winning record over the course of the season and come into this match off the back of seven wins in their last eight - the exception being that sacrificial cup defeat to PSG. Indeed, PSG are the only team to avoid defeat against Monaco in their last 15 outings, with both of those coming in cup competitions, while Jardim's side have won 22 and lost just three of their 27 outings so far this calendar year, scoring 68 goals in the process.

7.13pm It is the way they have done it that has captured the imaginations of most, scoring 95 goals in their 34 Ligue 1 outings - a tally only Barcelona can beat in Europe's top five leagues. They have carried that goalscoring form into the Champions League too, becoming the first team in the competition's history to score three or more goals in four consecutive knockout matches - doing so in both legs against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. Indeed, in all competitions Monaco have scored three or more goals on 26 different occasions already this term.

7.11pm Monaco currently sit three points clear of the reigning champions, but crucially they have a game in hand too. PSG suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nice - themselves not completely out of the running just yet - on Sunday which gave Monaco breathing room, and Jardim's side will know that a few more wins will be enough for their first league title since 2000. If they are to somehow couple that with their first ever European crown then it would undoubtedly be the greatest season in the club's history.

7.09pm Monaco are still fighting on two fronts this season, and it could have been more had Jardim not effectively sacrificed the Coupe de France by naming a weakened side in their semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain a week ago. Monaco were subsequently thrashed 5-0, having also been beaten by the capital outfit in the Coupe de la Ligue, but it is they who remain in the driving seat for the biggest domestic prize of the lot as they look to end PSG's Ligue 1 dominance.

7.07pm It is fair to say that Monaco are the most surprising of the four semi-finalists this season, although their form suggests that we should have seen it coming. Others have faced tougher routes to this stage of the competition, but few have been more impressive than Jardim's side and they have lit up the Champions League at various stages along the way. They will once again go into this tie as underdogs in the eyes of most, but there will also be plenty backing them to pull off another upset.

7.05pm The return of Bakayoko in place of Moutinho is the only change made by manager Leonardo Jardim to the side that beat Toulouse at the weekend, with Monaco not in a position where they can rest players just yet. It is a young side which seems to be learning more and impressing more with each passing week, though, so even if he had the option, Jardim may not have wanted to leave any of his star men out. This tie promises to be the biggest learning experience of many of their careers to date too, so even defeat could have its benefits.

7.03pm Monaco are by no means a one-man team, though, and after a miserable spell in England, Radamel Falcao also appears to be back to his best this season. The clinical striker was one of the deadliest marksmen in world football before he suffered a serious injury and finally this season has begun to rebuilt that reputation. Should he score tonight then it will be a good omen for Monaco too - they have won all of the 13 home matches in which he has found the back of the net this term.

7.01pm All eyes will be on the Monaco attackers tonight, though, and for good reason too. Leonardo Jardim has built a thrilling young side, and in Kylian Mbappe they look like having a genuine superstar in the making. The youngster has scored a phenomenal 18 goals in his last 18 competitive appearances, including three over the two quarter-final legs against Borussia Dortmund, and it only looks like he will get better too. This is arguably the toughest test yet in his young career, but he could hardly go into it in much better form.

6.59pm As for Monaco, the biggest team news as far as they are concerned is that Bakayoko starts despite suffering a broken nose during a training ground accident with Glik. The midfielder, who has been heavily tipped for a big-money summer move to the Premier League, will play wearing a protective mask today as he replaces veteran Joao Moutinho in the middle of the park. Fabinho, who missed the quarter-final second leg with Barcelona through injury, also starts alongside him.

6.59pm MONACO SUBS: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, Touré, Moutinho, Cardona, Germain

6.57pm The position of Alves is likely to tell us a lot about how worried Allegri is of this Monaco attack, with the Brazilian perhaps being selected as extra defensive cover down the wings should Juve stick with four at the back. It will certainly be another interested test for the battle-hardened duo of Bonucci and Chiellini at the back, while up front Dybala will be hoping to grab a crucial away goal having netted twice in the quarter-final win over Barcelona.

6.55pm Massimiliano Allegri has made two changes to his side for this evening's match, one of which was enforced due to a suspension for Sami Khedira. The German drops out of the starting XI and is replaced by Claudio Marchisio, as expected, but the other switch is more of a shock as Cuadrado drops out to be replaced by Barzagli. The teamsheet named by Juventus suggests that they will not change formation, which means that Dani Alves would play effectively as a right winger, although it is perhaps more likely that Juve could adopt a 3-4-3 formation

6.53pm Perhaps the biggest star name in that Juventus side is Gonzalo Higuain, who leads the line again tonight, but the Argentine will be eager to show more at this stage of the competition having flattered to deceive when it really matters on too many occasions. He has scored only two goals in 24 Champions League knockout games throughout his career, compared to 13 in 38 group matches. When you compare that to the very best records, such as Ronaldo's of having scored more than half of his 103 Champions League goals in the knockout stages, there is an almighty gap.

6.51pm MONACO STARTING XI: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Fabinho, Bakayoko; Silva, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé

6.49pm We will bring you the Monaco team news once they release it, but for now let's have a look at that Juventus starting XI. It is not the most star-studded side in the competition, but as a team there are few, if any, better. The experience, particularly in the defensive areas, makes them one of the fiercest teams to face, capable of even shutting out Barcelona's attack over two legs. Gianluigi Buffon, as ever, guards the goal tonight as he continues his search for the Champions League trophy - the one piece of silverware which has eluded him during his illustrious career.

6.47pm JUVENTUS SUBS: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon, Cuadrado

6.47pm JUVENTUS STARTING XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Marchisio; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain