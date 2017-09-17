Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lavishes praise on Aaron Ramsey following the midfielder's performance during his side's goalless draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsey following the midfielder's performance during the goalless draw with Chelsea this afternoon.

Ramsey held his own in a midfield battle with reigning PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas as the Gunners produced a much-improved display from their most recent visit to a top-six rival.

Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield by Liverpool earlier this season, but they never looked like suffering a similarly damaging defeat today as they held the champions to a stalemate.

"[Ramsey] was [magnificent]. I think Aaron has character, he doesn't hide in big games and he has shown that today again. He was unlucky not to score," Wenger told reporters.

"We needed a good response from them today and I must say individually they all did very well. We had good character all over the pitch and a very good team attitude."

Arsenal are back in action again on Wednesday when they host Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.