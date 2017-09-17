Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Arsene Wenger hails "magnificent" Aaron Ramsey

N'Golo Kante and Aaron Ramsey in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lavishes praise on Aaron Ramsey following the midfielder's performance during his side's goalless draw with Chelsea.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsey following the midfielder's performance during the goalless draw with Chelsea this afternoon.

Ramsey held his own in a midfield battle with reigning PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas as the Gunners produced a much-improved display from their most recent visit to a top-six rival.

Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield by Liverpool earlier this season, but they never looked like suffering a similarly damaging defeat today as they held the champions to a stalemate.

"[Ramsey] was [magnificent]. I think Aaron has character, he doesn't hide in big games and he has shown that today again. He was unlucky not to score," Wenger told reporters.

"We needed a good response from them today and I must say individually they all did very well. We had good character all over the pitch and a very good team attitude."

Arsenal are back in action again on Wednesday when they host Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

David Luiz sees red during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Aaron Ramsey, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal drawWenger hails "magnificent" Aaron RamseyAntonio Conte reveals Pedro injuryWenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injury
Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawReal Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal drawWenger hails "magnificent" Aaron RamseyAntonio Conte reveals Pedro injuryWenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'Eden Hazard to start against Forest?
Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Kante is a complete player'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 