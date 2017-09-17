Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsey following the midfielder's performance during the goalless draw with Chelsea this afternoon.
Ramsey held his own in a midfield battle with reigning PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas as the Gunners produced a much-improved display from their most recent visit to a top-six rival.
Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield by Liverpool earlier this season, but they never looked like suffering a similarly damaging defeat today as they held the champions to a stalemate.
"[Ramsey] was [magnificent]. I think Aaron has character, he doesn't hide in big games and he has shown that today again. He was unlucky not to score," Wenger told reporters.
"We needed a good response from them today and I must say individually they all did very well. We had good character all over the pitch and a very good team attitude."
Arsenal are back in action again on Wednesday when they host Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.