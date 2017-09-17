Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Sports Mole selects a combined XI of Chelsea and Arsenal players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between the London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

The standout fixture in the Premier League this weekend sees champions Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as both teams look to build on midweek victories in Europe.

It is a fixture which had a significant bearing on last season as Arsenal ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in their first meeting at the Emirates Stadium - a result which convinced Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to switch to the 3-4-3 formation which brought so much success over the remainder of the campaign.

Chelsea went on to win the reverse fixture 3-1 in February, but it was Arsenal who had the last laugh with a surprise victory in the FA Cup final before kicking off the new campaign by beating the Blues on penalties in the Community Shield.

Here, ahead of their first Premier League meeting of this season, Sports Mole complies a combined XI between the two clubs, using a 3-4-3 formation.



© SilverHub

Thibaut Courtois vs. Petr Cech was a battle for the number one jersey which we actually got to see a few years ago, and it was one that the younger shot-stopper won over the long-time incumbent at Chelsea.

Cech's place as one of the finest goalkeepers in Premier League history is secured, but the 25-year-old Courtois has the edge over his 35-year-old opposite number at the moment and gets the nod for the starting role in this team.

Cech has already conceded nine goals this season to Courtois's five, while last season he managed 12 clean sheets compared to 16 from Courtois.



© SilverHub

Quite possibly the best out-and-out defender in the Premier League today, Cesar Azpilicueta has been a brilliantly consistent performer for Chelsea for more than five years now.

The Spaniard forged his reliable reputation as a right-back, but if anything he has reached even greater heights since switching into a more central position in Conte's formation and last season became just the fourth outfield player to play every minute of a Premier League title-winning campaign.

Azpilicueta even got on the scoresheet during the midweek rout of Qarabag FK, although it is his defensive capability that makes him stand out.



© Offside

The closest of the battles in the centre-back position sees David Luiz hold off the challenge of Laurent Koscielny having rebuilt his reputation in the Premier League following his return to Chelsea last summer.

Many questioned Conte's decision to bring the Brazilian back to Stamford Bridge, but he thrived in a back three having been given a little more license to roam and play football in the knowledge that he has two solid defenders around him.

Luiz made 33 appearances to help Chelsea to the Premier League title last season and has featured in all four of their games again this term, helping himself to a goal in the process.



© SilverHub

The natural successor to John Terry at Stamford Bridge, Gary Cahill officially inherited the armband from the long-serving skipper this summer having worn it throughout the majority of Chelsea's title-winning season last term anyway.

The 31-year-old bears many of the traits of Terry too, with a fully-committed defensive style coupled with a distinct threat at the other end of the field which helped him score six goals as Chelsea won the title last season.

Cahill's 2017-18 campaign is yet to really get started after he was sent off just 14 minutes into the opening match of the season, but he is free to make his return to the fold against Arsenal this weekend.



© SilverHub

The first Arsenal player to be included in this side, Hector Bellerin narrowly beats off competition from Victor Moses despite the Chelsea wing-back emerging as one of the most surprising successes of last season.

In contrast, Bellerin's stock fell throughout last season and the 22-year-old lost his place in the team at one point following heavy criticism from his own fans, but he has since re-established himself in Arsene Wenger's starting XI.

The Spaniard's reputation is back on the rise now, and his repeated links with a move to Barcelona should serve as evidence of the quality he has.



© SilverHub

We've had the best defender in the league, so how about the best midfielder too? Indeed, the best player overall according to last season's awards as N'Golo Kante scooped the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards having become the first man since Eric Cantona to win the English top-flight title in back-to-back seasons with two different clubs.

Kante's tireless work-rate and uncanny knack of coming away with the ball make him an invaluable part to the balance of Chelsea's team, and with one goal already this season there are suggestions that he is improving one of the few weaknesses of his game too.

Arsenal boast Aaron Ramsey - the FA Cup final match-winner last May - as their closest competitor to the France international, but Kante would get into any Premier League starting XI at the moment.



© Offside

It is a selection which may divide opinion, but while Mesut Ozil's body language is often criticised during the bad times for Arsenal, there is no doubt about his creativity and quality on the ball.

In this lineup Kante is capable of doing almost all of Ozil's running for him, allowing the German to focus on what he is best at - opening up opposition defences with incisive passes which the three in front of him would thrive upon.

Ozil has produced 28 assists in the last two Premier League seasons and just about holds off competition from Chelsea new boy Tiemoue Bakayoko in this lineup.



© SilverHub

Another player whose arrival at Stamford Bridge was questioned by many, but who has proved the doubters wrong with a stunning first season at Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso's only previous Premier League experience before last term had been an unremarkable three-year stay at Bolton Wanderers and a loan spell with Sunderland, but the Spaniard went on to score six goals, register three assists and keep 15 clean sheets in 31 league outings to help Chelsea to the title.

Alonso already has two goals in four games this season too and, while Sead Kolasinac has begun his Arsenal career well, he has a way to go before he can usurp Alonso in this team.



© SilverHub

Eden Hazard can lay a very strong claim to being the best player in the Premier League when he is on song - something he enhanced with a brilliant solo effort against Arsenal last term as he produced one of the goals of the season.

Yet to make his first start of the current campaign as he recovers from injury, the bad news for the Gunners is that the Belgian could well be back for this weekend having made appearances off the bench in the most recent Premier League and Champions League games.

Hazard enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his Chelsea career to help the Blues to the title last season, netting 16 times in addition to five assists.



© SilverHub

The battle of the big-money summer signings sees Alvaro Morata edge out Alexandre Lacazette for the sole centre-forward role in this starting XI.

Both have made decent starts to their careers in England following their respective club-record moves, but Morata has shone the brightest with three goals in four Premier League appearances compared to two for Lacazette.

The fact that neither have taken long to settle into the division bodes well for both clubs, though, and Morata and Lacazette will be expecting to be involved in the Golden Boot race come May.



© SilverHub

Still at Arsenal, and now back on the scoresheet following his goal against Koln in the Europa League on Thursday, Sanchez's saga was one of the biggest of the recent transfer window as he ultimately missed out on a move to Manchester City.

Whether he leaves in January, goes on a free next summer or performs a U-turn and stays after all remains to be seen, but the Chilean is Arsenal's biggest key to success and pushing for a return to the top four this season.

The 28-year-old registered the best goalscoring season of his career last term with 24 league goals in 38 appearances, also laying on 10 assists despite the Gunners' disappointing campaign on the whole.