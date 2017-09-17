Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal , meanwhile, have lost each of their two away league games this term, but the Gunners did record a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates last weekend.

Since losing to Burnley on the opening weekend of the campaign, Chelsea have recorded three straight victories in the Premier League.

8 min Lacazette rises to his feet, but Moses does not look too pleased.

7 min Lacazette and Moses are both on the deck after a knee-on-knee clash down the left.

6 min Chelsea continue to counter Arsenal, and a sensational pass from Alonso releases Moses, but Kolasinac is across to clear behind. Fabregas meets the resulting corner at the near post, but his effort is just wide of the post. The Gunners are already looking extremely vulnerable here.

4 min SAVE! Cech has to remain alert to keep out a strike from Pedro.

4 min Chelsea have already looked to break on Arsenal on a couple of occasions, but Mustafi and Koscielny have both done well to clear under pressure. As expected, it is the home side looking to dominate the ball in the early moments, with Pedro and Willian buzzing around near Morata.

2 min ... a win for Chelsea would temporarily take them into second position in the table, with Manchester United not playing until later this afternoon - at home to Everton. Arsenal, meanwhile, would jump from 12th to fifth with all three points. Let's hope for an entertaining London derby here.

0 min KICKOFF! Chelsea kick things off in the capital...

1.28pm Just a reminder that Hazard is on the bench for Chelsea, while Sanchez is among the Arsenal substitutes. Ozil misses out altogether, and it is once again Ramsey and Xhaka in central midfield for the visitors. You do get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Stay tuned right here for live minute-by-minute updates of the action from the English capital.

1.25pm Here we go then - both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of kickoff at Stamford Bridge. Weather-wise, it is just about the perfect afternoon for a game of football. Time for a prediction - I can only see one winner in this match. For me, Chelsea by a couple of goals. Let's say 3-1 to the Blues.

1.22pm 5 - Alvaro Morata's had a hand in 5 goals (3 goals and 2 assists) in his Premier League career so far – all coming via his head. Noggin. pic.twitter.com/tnkSwNcYuT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2017

1.18pm The Alexis Sanchez saga was a real issue for Arsenal during the summer, but the Chilean stayed at the Emirates, and he is on the bench this afternoon. The team's character has long been called into question, and it will be interesting to see whether Sanchez is given the chance to make an impact. Will Arsenal fold if they concede first? It has happened on so many occasions in these big matches.

1.15pm Arsenal are facing the possibility of losing their first three away games of a league season for the first time since 1954. That said, a positive result this afternoon would place them in a decent position ahead of upcoming Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

1.12pm The Gunners opened the 2017-18 campaign with a 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium, before losing 1-0 to Stoke and 4-0 to Liverpool in their first two Premier League away matches. They will enter this match off the back of two straight victories, although playing on Thursday night in the Europa League was hardly ideal ahead of a trip to the Premier League champions.

1.05pm Speaking of Arsenal, the Gunners will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over FC Koln in the Europa League on Thursday night. That victory followed a 3-0 success over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been another difficult start to the season for the London club, who currently occupy 12th position in the table.

1.02pm Chelsea have actually scored in their last 23 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, while they are unbeaten in 26 home matches on a Sunday – winning 19 of those particular fixtures. Ahead of a difficult run which includes games against Stoke City (A), Atletico Madrid (A) and Manchester City (H), Chelsea will be keen to put Arsenal to the sword once again. It is a massive game at Stamford Bridge.

12.58pm Indeed, the Blues won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on August 20, before recording a 2-0 victory over Everton before the international break. A 2-1 victory at Leicester City followed last weekend, before they thumped Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. It has been a strong few weeks for the English champions, who will be looking for another victory this afternoon. © SilverHub

12.55pm Indeed, that defeat came off the back of a loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, and amid suggestions that head coach Conte was unhappy with life at Stamford Bridge. However, since then, Chelsea have won all four of their matches – three of which have been in the Premier League.

12.52pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff at Stamford Bridge. I shall talk about Arsenal a little bit later, but let's start with the Premier League champions Chelsea. It would be fair to say that there was some concern around the club when they lost 3-2 at home to Burnley on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 campaign.

12.48pm As for Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has made eight changes to the team that started against FC Koln on Thursday night, with Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi and Hector Bellerin the only three players to keep their spot. It is once again Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in central midfield for a big away match, while Alexis Sanchez drops to the bench, and Mesut Ozil misses out altogether through injury. © Offside

12.46pm David Luiz, Victor Moses and Alvaro Morata are among those to return to the Chelsea XI this afternoon, but Eden Hazard again starts on the bench after only just recovering from an ankle problem. Pedro and Willian both keep their positions in the team, while Cesc Fabregas is preferred to Tiemoue Bakayoko alongside N'Golo Kante. No serious surprises in Antonio Conte's first XI this afternoon.

12.43pm TEAMS! CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro ARSENAL: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Lacazette, Welbeck

12.40pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from London. Both managers have surely made changes from their European exertions during the week, but how many? Let's run through the two XIs for this afternoon's key Premier League encounter... © SilverHub

12.37pm Should Arsenal lose this afternoon, a sixth successive away league defeat would represent their worst run against a club since losing seven in a row to Liverpool between 1981 and 1988. The majority of people expect Arsene Wenger's side to lose this match, which might work in their favour.

12.34pm Chelsea have actually won eight of the last 11 Premier League meetings between the two teams – losing just once. What's more, Chelsea have earned five successive league wins against the Gunners on home soil – scoring 15 times and conceding just twice. Arsenal have also kept just one Premier League clean sheet in their last 18 matches at Stamford Bridge – incredible.