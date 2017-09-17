Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal.
Since losing to Burnley on the opening weekend of the campaign, Chelsea have recorded three straight victories in the Premier League.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost each of their two away league games this term, but the Gunners did record a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates last weekend.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from Stamford Bridge.
5 - Alvaro Morata's had a hand in 5 goals (3 goals and 2 assists) in his Premier League career so far – all coming via his head. Noggin. pic.twitter.com/tnkSwNcYuT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2017
Last time @seadk6 faced Chelsea...#CFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/AW1xqGPIzG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 17, 2017
CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro
ARSENAL: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Lacazette, Welbeck
