Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal
 
LIVE

Team News: Eden Hazard named on Chelsea bench, Mesut Ozil misses out for Arsenal

Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Eden Hazard will start this afternoon's Premier League clash against Arsenal on the Chelsea bench, while Mesut Ozil misses out for the Gunners.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Chelsea and Arsenal have made a handful of changes to their teams for this afternoon's Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard was tipped to start for the reigning English champions, but manager Antonio Conte has opted to keep the playmaker on the bench following his recovery from injury.

Alvaro Morata returns to the fold after being left out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag in the Champions League, while Cesc Fabregas starts against his former club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be without Mesut Ozil after he failed to recover from a knee injury in time, while Alexis Sanchez has to settle for a spot on the bench, despite scoring in the Gunners' 3-1 win over FC Koln in Thursday's Europa League outing.

Danny Welbeck leads the line for the visiting side after scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last week.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi

Arsenal: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Lacazette; Welbeck
Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Sanchez, Walcott, Giroud

Discover how the game unfolds in Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
