Eden Hazard will start this afternoon's Premier League clash against Arsenal on the Chelsea bench, while Mesut Ozil misses out for the Gunners.

Chelsea and Arsenal have made a handful of changes to their teams for this afternoon's Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard was tipped to start for the reigning English champions, but manager Antonio Conte has opted to keep the playmaker on the bench following his recovery from injury.

Alvaro Morata returns to the fold after being left out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag in the Champions League, while Cesc Fabregas starts against his former club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be without Mesut Ozil after he failed to recover from a knee injury in time, while Alexis Sanchez has to settle for a spot on the bench, despite scoring in the Gunners' 3-1 win over FC Koln in Thursday's Europa League outing.

Danny Welbeck leads the line for the visiting side after scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last week.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi

Arsenal: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Lacazette; Welbeck

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Sanchez, Walcott, Giroud

