Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Arsene Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injury

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he is uncertain of the severity of Danny Welbeck's groin injury.
Sunday, September 17, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is uncertain how serious Danny Welbeck's injury is after the striker was forced off during the side's goalless draw at Chelsea this afternoon.

The former Manchester United forward came off in the 73rd minute of the encounter at Stamford Bridge following a collision with Blues defender David Luiz.

Danny Welbeck sits injured during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017© Offside

Speaking after the game, Wenger confirmed that Welbeck had suffered "a groin problem" and will now face a medical assessment.

"I don't know how severe it is," he told the Evening Standard. "It looks like it is a 'good' groin problem. Not an easy one."

Welbeck has featured in all five of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this season, contributing three goals.

Mesut Ozil looks forlorn during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
