Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'

N'Golo Kante and Aaron Ramsey in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says that his side are "in a good place" following their goalless draw at Chelsea.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has declared that his side "are in a good place" after they played out a goalless draw against Premier League champions Chelsea this afternoon.

The Gunners suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat at top-four rivals Liverpool in August but have begun to get their season back on track with convincing wins over Bournemouth in the league and FC Koln in the Europa League.

Arsene Wenger's side entered today's game having already defeated the Blues in the FA Cup and Community Shield this year but failed to find the breakthrough in an entertaining contest at Stamford Bridge.

"We needed that against a top team," Ramsey told Sky Sports News afterwards. "In recent years we have struggled here but we are able to compete against the best. We showed that we can create chances and on another day we may have nicked that.

"We needed that after the Liverpool game. We played in their half, higher up. We showed that we really wanted to get a result today and we got one here.

"We are in a good place, we just have got to keep building now on this. We dropped a few points already so it was important to come here and get a result."

Next up for Arsenal is a home encounter with Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup, while their next league encounter is with West Bromwich Albion a week tomorrow.

Mesut Ozil looks forlorn during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Ian Wright 'angered' by Ozil injury
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injuryAntonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless draw
Real Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?Ian Wright 'angered' by Ozil injuryTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 