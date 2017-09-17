Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes his side's goalless encounter with Arsenal as "a good draw".

The Premier League champions fell to their first home draw during Conte's time in charge in what proved to be an entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had chances to secure a winner but failed to make a breakthrough, while Blues defender David Luiz saw red in the dying minutes of the game for a challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

"It was a good, open game with both teams trying to win," Conte told Sky Sports News after the game.

"Every game against Arsenal is always very tough, we knew very well what type of game to face. Both teams are great teams, it's a good draw.

"David Luiz, you know very well that I don't like to comment about the referee. I don't do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.

"We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men."

The result leaves Chelsea third in the Premier League table, three points behind early leaders Manchester City.