Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"

Antonio Conte is king of the world after the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes his side's goalless encounter with Arsenal as "a good draw".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has described today's goalless encounter with Arsenal as "a good draw".

The Premier League champions fell to their first home draw during Conte's time in charge in what proved to be an entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had chances to secure a winner but failed to make a breakthrough, while Blues defender David Luiz saw red in the dying minutes of the game for a challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

"It was a good, open game with both teams trying to win," Conte told Sky Sports News after the game.

"Every game against Arsenal is always very tough, we knew very well what type of game to face. Both teams are great teams, it's a good draw.

"David Luiz, you know very well that I don't like to comment about the referee. I don't do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.

"We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men."

The result leaves Chelsea third in the Premier League table, three points behind early leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injuryAntonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless draw
Real Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?Ian Wright 'angered' by Ozil injuryTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
Eden Hazard to start against Forest?Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not included
Conte: 'Kante is a complete player'Conte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Conte: 'Hazard close to full fitness'Meunier: 'Courtois would suit PSG'Conte: 'Chelsea must remain disciplined'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 