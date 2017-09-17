Manchester United's Paul Pogba out for 12 weeks with hamstring injury?

Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
© Offside
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly facing 12 weeks on the treatment table with a hamstring injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 11:10 UK

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could reportedly be facing 12 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder suffered the blow during the first half of the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manager Jose Mourinho told reporters prior to this weekend's Premier League clash against Everton that he was unsure of the Frenchman's recovery timeline.

According to The Times, United's medical team have assessed from initial scans that Pogba picked up a grade three tear with possible damage to his tendon, and believe that he could be out of action for three months.

If true, the 24-year-old will miss 12 games in the top flight, as well as the club's five remaining matches in the group stage of the Champions League.

In his four league appearances so far this season, Pogba scored twice and created two assists.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic: 'You will see a better me'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Paul Pogba reacts to his effort being saved during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Manchester United's Paul Pogba out for 12 weeks with hamstring injury?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Easy decision to let Wayne Rooney leave'
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
Fellaini 'in line for new United deal'Mourinho: 'Finances key in Lukaku deal'Koeman: 'Difficult to replace Lukaku'Van Nistelrooy pays tribute to LukakuLingard: 'United can afford to rotate'
Michael Keane reveals Man Utd interestBarry "proud" of Premier League recordLingard: 'Everton return won't faze Lukaku'Ibrahimovic: 'You will see a better me'Man United scouts monitoring Zivkovic?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 