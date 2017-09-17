Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly facing 12 weeks on the treatment table with a hamstring injury.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could reportedly be facing 12 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder suffered the blow during the first half of the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manager Jose Mourinho told reporters prior to this weekend's Premier League clash against Everton that he was unsure of the Frenchman's recovery timeline.

According to The Times, United's medical team have assessed from initial scans that Pogba picked up a grade three tear with possible damage to his tendon, and believe that he could be out of action for three months.

If true, the 24-year-old will miss 12 games in the top flight, as well as the club's five remaining matches in the group stage of the Champions League.

In his four league appearances so far this season, Pogba scored twice and created two assists.