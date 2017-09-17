Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that his side could have taken all three points against Premier League champions Chelsea this afternoon.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised his side for their "mentality and response" as they held Premier League champions Chelsea to a goalless draw this afternoon.

The Gunners had a goal disallowed in what was an evenly-contested encounter at Stamford Bridge and Wenger thinks that his side's performance demonstrated that they have recovered from last month's humiliation at Anfield.

"It was about mentality and a response from our last away game. We could have won it. It was an intense game," he told Sky Sports News.

"The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings. If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.

"But we were focused and determined. We tried to play when we had the ball and we were close to winning the game. With a bit more freedom we would have won the game."

The Gunners next face Doncaster Rovers at the Emirates in the EFL Cup then welcome West Bromwich Albion in the league a week tomorrow.