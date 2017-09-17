Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that his side could have taken all three points against Premier League champions Chelsea this afternoon.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised his side for their "mentality and response" as they held Premier League champions Chelsea to a goalless draw this afternoon.

The Gunners had a goal disallowed in what was an evenly-contested encounter at Stamford Bridge and Wenger thinks that his side's performance demonstrated that they have recovered from last month's humiliation at Anfield.

"It was about mentality and a response from our last away game. We could have won it. It was an intense game," he told Sky Sports News.

"The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings. If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.

"But we were focused and determined. We tried to play when we had the ball and we were close to winning the game. With a bit more freedom we would have won the game."

The Gunners next face Doncaster Rovers at the Emirates in the EFL Cup then welcome West Bromwich Albion in the league a week tomorrow.

N'Golo Kante and Aaron Ramsey in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Read Next:
Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injuryAntonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless draw
Real Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?Ian Wright 'angered' by Ozil injuryTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
Eden Hazard to start against Forest?Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not included
Conte: 'Kante is a complete player'Conte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Conte: 'Hazard close to full fitness'Meunier: 'Courtois would suit PSG'Conte: 'Chelsea must remain disciplined'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 