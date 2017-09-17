Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Chelsea's David Luiz deserved the red card he received during this afternoon's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
Luiz was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of the London derby by Michael Oliver having been adjudged to have jumped into a challenge on Arsenal full-back Saed Kolasinac.
It is the third time in a row in which Chelsea have been reduced to 10 men against the Gunners, who earned a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, but Wenger believes that the referee made the right call.
"It was excessive force, yes. I think Kolasinac was not completely on his feet. Even Luiz will accept there was a big distance and he went in too strong," he told reporters.
Luiz now faces a three-match ban which would see him miss the Premier League visit of Manchester City, in addition to games against Stoke City and Crystal Palace.