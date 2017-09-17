Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that referee Michael Oliver was right to send David Luiz off during his side's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Chelsea's David Luiz deserved the red card he received during this afternoon's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of the London derby by Michael Oliver having been adjudged to have jumped into a challenge on Arsenal full-back Saed Kolasinac.

It is the third time in a row in which Chelsea have been reduced to 10 men against the Gunners, who earned a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, but Wenger believes that the referee made the right call.

"It was excessive force, yes. I think Kolasinac was not completely on his feet. Even Luiz will accept there was a big distance and he went in too strong," he told reporters.

Luiz now faces a three-match ban which would see him miss the Premier League visit of Manchester City, in addition to games against Stoke City and Crystal Palace.