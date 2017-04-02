Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Mesut Ozil could return to the starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Mesut Ozil could return to the starting lineup against Manchester City this weekend after suffering from injuries and illness, but Santi Cazorla will not play again this season.

The German World Cup winner has not started a game since February 15 when Arsenal were humiliated in a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Foot and ankle injuries have restricted Ozil's appearances since then, while illness has also kept him out of action, but he is due to return for Sunday's crucial match at the Emirates after featuring for Germany during the international break.

"He is in contention to start again," Wenger told reporters in Thursday's press conference. "He played 20 minutes against Azerbaijan. He has worked very hard this week."

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has confirmed that the "season is over" for Cazorla, who has suffered numerous setbacks in his recovery from an Achilles problem that he aggravated in October.