Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners head into the fixture at the Emirates Stadium on the back of four defeats in their last five, and Arsene Wenger is aware that he needs a result to ease the tension in North London ahead of his anticipated announcement regarding his future.

As for City, Pep Guardiola knows that his side must respond to wins for both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool - and Chelsea's shock defeat to Crystal Palace - if they want to maintain their hopes of mounting a late charge for the title.

Arsenal currently sit seven points adrift of City in the standings, but they hold a game in hand on their top-flight rivals.