Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester City.
The Gunners head into the fixture at the Emirates Stadium on the back of four defeats in their last five, and Arsene Wenger is aware that he needs a result to ease the tension in North London ahead of his anticipated announcement regarding his future.
As for City, Pep Guardiola knows that his side must respond to wins for both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool - and Chelsea's shock defeat to Crystal Palace - if they want to maintain their hopes of mounting a late charge for the title.
Arsenal currently sit seven points adrift of City in the standings, but they hold a game in hand on their top-flight rivals.
15 minBOOKING! Arsenal supporters will be pleased to see Francois Coquelin attempt to make a tackle - he allegedly doesn't do it very often - but he goes into the book for a late challenge on Silva.
13 minWhile City look like they are going to score every time they go forward, Navas can be got at, at the back. The City wideman can't deal with Sanchez or Monreal and without exaggerating, he is a sending off waiting to happen.
10 minWOODWORK! De Bruyne strikes the post! Arsenal are all over the place at the back. The Belgian's first-time effort from 20 yards hit the woodwork before Silva put a defender on the floor before being denied by Ospina on the rebound.
8 minBOOKING! Navas goes into the book for what is a really poor tackle on Monreal. It's very close to a red.
5 minMoments after Arsenal almost score through Welbeck, City go straight down the other end and take the lead. De Bruyne plays a peach of a pass through the middle - although I'm not 100% sure he meant it - and Sane latches onto it, rounds Ospina and slots into the empty net. It should also be pointed out that he outpaced Bellerin. That doesn't happen very often.
5 minGOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City (Sane)
3 minIt hasn't taken long for City to hit back and Ospina is fortunate that a clearance hit at Sterling doesn't go into an empty net.
2 minNavas has started at right-back and has already conceded a foul. The Spaniard versus Sanchez looks a mismatch. Nothing came from the resulting free kick.
1 minMan City get us underway.
3.57pmHere comes the two sides. Right now, there are no calls for Wenger out but it's early days. Hopefully both sets of supporters can focus on the game itself rather than issues off the pitch.
3.51pmPREDICTION! Wenger has taken his fair share of stick recently, but we think this could be the day where he turns things around. The team selection is interesting - leaving Giroud out when he could have battled Stones in the air - is a risk, but we are backing a 2-1 win for Arsenal with the Frenchman making an impact in the closing stages of the game.
3.49pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 190th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Arsenal claiming 95 victories in comparison to 50 wins for City. The North-West side are unbeaten in their last two games against Arsenal, but they had previously gone five matches without success.
3.39pmRESULT! The full-time whistle has gone at the Liberty Stadium and the game between Swansea City and Middlesbrough has finished in a goalless draw. Yours truly predicted that result before kickoff, so I hope that you await my second prediction of the day in 10 minutes or so. Read our on-the-whistle report by clicking here.
3.35pmAs for Man City, Pep Guardiola has decided to give a surprise start to Jesus Navas, who could potentially start at right-back, depending on how his boss decides to line up. It means that Yaya Toure has to make do with a place on the bench. Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov may have also expected to start this game but they do are among the replacements.
3.31pmLet's start with the home side, with Wenger choosing to go with Danny Welbeck ahead of Olivier Giroud. We already knew that David Ospina would replace Petr Cech, but another debatable choice came in midfield, with Wenger opting to go for Francois Coquelin over Mohamed Elneny. He does that because both Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been ruled out through injury. However, Mesut Ozil - who probably owes the club a performance - returns to the starting lineup.
3.17pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Yaya Toure
3.17pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva, Sterling, Navas, Aguero
3.14pmARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Martinez, Gibbs, Paulista, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud
3.11pmARSENAL XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck
3.10pmBefore we continue the build=up to this game, it's time for the team news, starting with the Gunners...
3.08pmThis contest is also important for City who not only have ambitions of a late title charge, but they also need to ensure that maintain a sizeable cushion over today's host. It seems unthinkable that a side managed by Pep Guardiola could finish outside of the Champions League places but if they lose this game, Arsenal and Manchester City will fancy their chances of overhauling the North-West outfit.
3.04pmThis may be sixth versus fourth, but this has a big-game feel to it. Much of that comes down to the under-achievement from both sides, but it's also due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Arsene Wenger. It is alleged that he will remain at the Emirates Stadium for a further two years but until Arsenal record a positive result, that is likely to remain on the back-burner.
