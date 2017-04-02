Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
0-1
Man CityManchester City
 
LIVE
Sane (5')
Navas (8')

Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal to face Manchester City

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal welcome playmaker Mesut Ozil back into their side after six weeks out for this afternoon's Premier League clash with top-four rivals Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has returned to the starting XI after a six-week absence for this afternoon's Premier League clash with top-four rivals Manchester City.

The German is one of three changes made by Arsene Wenger to the team that lost against West Bromwich Albion before the international break, with David Ospina and Francis Coquelin also coming into the side.

Petr Cech misses out with a calf injury, while there is no place for either Aaron Ramsey or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the squad.

Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, is forced to settle for a place on the bench once again as Danny Welbeck leads the line for the second match in a row.

The Gunners are looking to halt a run of four defeats in their last five league games, but they come up against a Man City side unbeaten in seven - their longest league run under Pep Guardiola.

The visitors suffered injury scares with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling during the international break, but both have recovered sufficiently to start this afternoon.

Indeed, City make just one change to the team that drew with Liverpool last time out as Jesus Navas starts in place of Yaya Toure, who drops to the bench.

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck
Subs: Martinez, Gibbs, Gabriel, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Sterling; Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Toure

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of Sports Mole's live coverage of the game.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?
>
View our homepages for Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger, David Ospina, Francis Coquelin, Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Jesus Navas, Yaya Toure, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLiverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for Rodriguez'Nicholas: 'Rodgers a contender to replace Wenger'Wenger to become director of football at Arsenal?Arsene Wenger: "I will not retire"
PSG 'offer Wenger three-year deal'Smith: 'Wenger silence isn't helping Arsenal'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting players'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
Guardiola: 'Winning titles all that matters'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Guardiola: 'We must be more clinical'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGalatasaray interested in signing Mangala?
Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Guardiola defends Mourinho over fixture complaintsGuardiola: 'Jesus may return before end of season'Sky announces more Premier League picksKevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Manchester CityMan City29186555302560
4Liverpool30178564372759
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28155856352150
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 