Four events added to 2018 Winter Olympics

Mixed curling and 'big air' are two of four events that have been added to the 2018 Winter Olympics calendar.

Alpine skiing nations team events and speed skating mass start will also feature at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

'Big air' is a snowboarding event, which involves competitors taking a large jump and performing a trick, while speed skating mass will include 20 skaters.

The International Olympic Committee has claimed that the additions will aim to encourage more female participation and attract younger viewers.