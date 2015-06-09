Four events added to 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea

Four events added to 2018 Winter Olympics
© Getty Images
Four events, including mixed curling and 'big air', are added to the 2018 Winter Olympics calendar.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 10, 2015 at 18:35 UK

Mixed curling and 'big air' are two of four events that have been added to the 2018 Winter Olympics calendar.

Alpine skiing nations team events and speed skating mass start will also feature at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

'Big air' is a snowboarding event, which involves competitors taking a large jump and performing a trick, while speed skating mass will include 20 skaters.

The International Olympic Committee has claimed that the additions will aim to encourage more female participation and attract younger viewers.

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team takes the first run to set the pace on the EpicMix Racing Course at Golden Peak on November 8, 2013
Read Next:
Vonn 'to be named Pyeongchang 2018 ambassador'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Winter Sports
Your Comments
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 