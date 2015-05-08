Paula Walker announces bobsleigh retirement

Walker announces bobsleigh retirement
© AFP
British Olympian Paula Walker announces her retirement from bobsleigh at the age of 29.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 8, 2015 at 16:59 UK

Paula Walker has revealed that the birth of her first child has been a major factor in her decision to retire from bobsleigh.

The former army corporal has represented Great Britain at two Winter Olympic Games, finishing in 11th place in Vancouver with Kelly Thomas before ending the 2014 Games in 12th spot with Rebekah Wilson.

The 29-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph: "It's been a very tough decision to leave the British bobsleigh family but, after having my daughter Poppy, all my time and attention needs to go to her."

Walker had not competed in the sport over the past 12 months.

Paula Walker takes a practice run during a training session in the two-woman bobsleigh on February 15, 2014
Read Next:
Walker: 'No-one wants to finish 12th'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paula Walker, Kelly Thomas, Rebekah Wilson, Winter Sports
Your Comments
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 