Walker announces bobsleigh retirement

British Olympian Paula Walker announces her retirement from bobsleigh at the age of 29.

Paula Walker has revealed that the birth of her first child has been a major factor in her decision to retire from bobsleigh.

The former army corporal has represented Great Britain at two Winter Olympic Games, finishing in 11th place in Vancouver with Kelly Thomas before ending the 2014 Games in 12th spot with Rebekah Wilson.

The 29-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph: "It's been a very tough decision to leave the British bobsleigh family but, after having my daughter Poppy, all my time and attention needs to go to her."

Walker had not competed in the sport over the past 12 months.