Elise Christie to quit social media due to her "poor mental health"

Elise Christie has revealed she intends to quit social media in order to combat what she described as her continuing "poor mental health".

The former world champion, who endured a series of misfortunes at the 2018 Winter Olympics, described the extent of her illness in a series of posts on Instagram.

Christie wrote: "I've decided that I'm going to take a break from social media for a while, I'm really not happy with who I am at the moment, and my poor mental health is getting the best of me and affecting my behaviours.

"I want to be better than this and I want to come back a better person, and make amends with anyone I've upset. I need to find myself again and be myself again."

Christie revealed in 2014 how she had received death threats from South Korean fans following her collision with Park Seung-hi at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

She subsequently announced that she had taken anti-depressants for two years, and in an interview with the BBC in April, said she had resorted to self-harm.

Elise Christie endured a series of setbacks in Pyeongchang (David Davies/PA)

In the same BBC interview, Christie added: "Some people feel weak to admit it. But depression is an illness, not just sadness, and I want people to think it is OK to speak about it."

Christie, who effectively trains alone after the break-up of the Great Britain short-track programme in the wake of the disappointment in Pyeongchang, remains committed to targeting the Beijing 2022 Games.

Christie added: "I'll be taking time to focus on skating, my relationship with the boy I love, my friends who are so important to me and my family who are my biggest supporters!

"I'm not sure how I spiralled so far away from my true self last year, but I'm having some time out to figure it out and get happier again!"