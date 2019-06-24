 MX23RW : Monday, June 24 22:56:22| >> :120:16227:16227:

Italy announced as hosts for 2026 Winter Olympics

Italy announced as hosts for 2026 Winter Olympics
Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo sees off Stockholm-Are to host event.

Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The joint Italian bid beat Swedish rivals Stockholm–Are in a vote by the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

IOC president Thomas Bach opened the envelope on stage which confirmed the Winter Games will return to Italy for a third time after Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin 2006.

The recent IOC Evaluation Commission report had appeared to give Milan–Cortina the edge, with concerns expressed over the funding for new venues in the Swedish bid – including the Stockholm Olympic Village and the speed skating oval as well as legacy use.

Skating sports and ice hockey are among the sports scheduled to be held in Milan, with San Siro football stadium set to host the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Cortina d'Ampezzo will play host to the majority of the alpine skiing events, following on from the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

