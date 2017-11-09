Nov 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Windsor Park
Northern Ireland
0-1
SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Evans (57')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rodriguez (58' pen.)
Schar (5')

Northern Ireland's Corry Evans apologises for wife's controversial tweet

Evans apologises for wife's tweet
© AFP
Northern Ireland star Corry Evans issues an apology over an offensive tweet sent by his wife in the wake of the team's defeat to Switzerland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 19:50 UK

Northern Ireland's Corry Evans has issued an apology over a xenophobic tweet that his wife sent to referee Ovidiu Hategan in the wake of the team's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying playoff.

Lisa Evans called the official a "Romanian gypsy c**t" for awarding a controversial penalty against her husband during the second half of the match.

"Romanian gypsy c***! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives! Ungrateful t**T! Anyway onwards and upwards," she wrote on the social network after the game.

Blackburn Rovers star Evans has since apologised for his wife's offensive rant.

"On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the tweet that she issued last night," The Mirror quotes him as saying.

"The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views."

The Irish will face Switzerland in the second leg away from home on November 12.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action during the Euro 2016 match against Romania on June 15, 2016
Read Next:
Shaqiri: 'Switzerland deserved to beat NI'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Corry Evans, Ovidiu Hategan, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Northern Ireland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Result: Controversial penalty helps Switzerland defeat Northern Ireland
 Taras Stepanenko and Corry Evans during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Northern Ireland's Corry Evans apologises for wife's controversial tweet
 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action during the Euro 2016 match against Romania on June 15, 2016
Xherdan Shaqiri: 'Switzerland worthy winners against Northern Ireland'
Evans: 'Penalty call was disgraceful'O'Neill "staggered" by penalty decisionShaqiri confident of World Cup placeMagennis: 'Northern Ireland will perform'Steven Davis ready for midfield battle
O'Neill wants playoff tie to be "close"Jonny Evans to undergo groin scanMichael O'Neill: "We're good enough"NI to face Switzerland in WC playoffsEngland up three places in world rankings
> Northern Ireland Homepage
More Switzerland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Result: Controversial penalty helps Switzerland defeat Northern Ireland
 Taras Stepanenko and Corry Evans during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Northern Ireland's Corry Evans apologises for wife's controversial tweet
 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action during the Euro 2016 match against Romania on June 15, 2016
Xherdan Shaqiri: 'Switzerland worthy winners against Northern Ireland'
Shaqiri confident of World Cup placeJonny Evans to undergo groin scanMichael O'Neill: "We're good enough"NI to face Switzerland in WC playoffsResult: Portugal earn automatic passage to Russia
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for PortugalLive Commentary: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland - as it happenedResult: Portugal lose in SwitzerlandShaqiri: 'Xhaka will recover from pen miss'Result: Poland reach last eight on penalties
> Switzerland Homepage
 