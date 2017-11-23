General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton lease land at Bramley Moore Dock for proposed new stadium

Everton agree Bramley Moore Dock lease
© SilverHub
Everton confirm the signing of an agreement to lease land on Bramley Moore Dock with a view to constructing a new 50,000-seater stadium on the site.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Everton have signed an agreement to lease land on Bramley Moore Dock with a view to constructing a new 50,000-seater stadium on the site.

The Toffees have secured a 200-year lease, effectively handing control of the land to the Premier League club.

The lease for the proposed site, located at Liverpool Waters, is conditional upon gaining planning consent and securing funding for the construction of a venue that will replace Goodison Park.

Everton confirmed the agreement in a statement on Thursday, which read: "Everton Stadium Development Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everton Football Club) and Peel Land and Property (Ports) Limited have formally signed an agreement for the Club to lease land at Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool Waters.

"The lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent.

"The signing of the agreement is a significant milestone in the project and means Everton effectively now controls the land upon which a new stadium would be built. This follows several years of searching for a new site and is the culmination of an exhaustive search across the city."

Everton, who have played at Goodison Park since 1892, also revealed that they would look to secure planning permission on the stadium in the New Year.

Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Everton, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Bryan Cristante celebrates scoring his side's second during the Europa League group game between Everton and Atalanta on November 23, 2017
Result: Everton embarrassed at home to Atalanta BC in Europa League
 Kevin Mirallas looks dejected during the Europa League group game between Everton and Atalanta on November 23, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 1-5 Atalanta BC - as it happened
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Diego Simeone representatives contact Everton
Mintzlaff: 'Rangnick to sign new Leipzig deal'Everton agree Bramley Moore Dock leaseTeam News: Nine changes for Everton against AtalantaStoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions
Everton turn to RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick?Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'Bolasie returns to first-team trainingUnsworth "disappointed" at Niasse rulingDavid Unsworth vows to pick strong team
> Everton Homepage
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 