Kevin Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours

Kevin Magnussen says that he no longer pays attention to Formula 1 rumours.

In recent days, weeks and months, the Danish driver has been called the 'bad boy' of F1.

Now Haas are reportedly under pressure from their technical partner Ferrari to replace him with Antonio Giovinazzi for 2018, notwithstanding Magnussen's firm contract.

Magnussen, though, says that he has tuned out the rumours.

"One thing I stopped a while ago is looking at social media," the 25-year-old told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"It has helped a lot. I don't care what people say about me. If someone says something negative, journalists tell me anyway but I'm not actually bothered.

"Of course, it's not my goal to be unpopular, but to get results sometimes you have to put your elbows out a bit."

Magnussen is referring to a spate of complaints from rival drivers about his aggressive driving tactics.

"I don't want to be the most popular among the other drivers," he insisted. "What matters to me is the results and what the stewards say.

"And this year I've only got one penalty because of my driving, and that means I'm not so bad.

"In the paddock I have friends, but not among the drivers. But it would never work anyway, so I don't mind."

Magnussen has 19 points in the drivers' championship with one race of 2017 to go.