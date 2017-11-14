Lowe: 'Kubica strong option for Williams test'

Paddy Lowe: 'Robert Kubica strong option for Williams test'

Paddy Lowe says that Robert Kubica is "definitely a strong option" to get the green light for a test in Abu Dhabi.
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Paddy Lowe has said that Robert Kubica is "definitely a strong option" to get the green light for a test in Abu Dhabi.

For several days, it has been rumoured that the former Renault and BMW driver will get a chance to prove himself in Williams's 2017 car in the post-race Abu Dhabi test following the forthcoming season finale.

"We are considering what the best options are for the two days of tyre testing, and [Kubica] is definitely a strong option," team boss Lowe told Finnish broadcaster C More.

With Felipe Massa retiring, there are other candidates to replace the Brazilian veteran as well, including Paul di Resta, Pascal Wehrlein and Daniil Kvyat.

"We're open-minded," Lowe said.

"The important thing is that we have the best lineup next year in terms of performance."

It is rumoured that Toro Rosso refugee Kvyat would bring Russian sponsors to Williams, but Russian motor racing chief Igor Yermilin thinks that Kubica has the best chance.

"In purely sporting terms, they are approximately equal, but from the point of view of PR, probably the Kubica story is preferable," he told Sportbox.

Kubica's last F1 grand prix came at the end of the 2010 season.

Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
Your Comments
