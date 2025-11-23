F1 header WWW 1

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified after Las Vegas Grand Prix to hand Max Verstappen Formula 1 world title hope

Las Vegas drama as Norris, Piastri disqualified to hand Verstappen F1 title hope
Max Verstappen is catapulted back into Formula 1 title contention after both Lando Norris and Oscar were disqualified after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 title race remains in the balance after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified after Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Having finished second behind Verstappen, Norris still held a mammoth cushion over Piastri - who had finished fourth - and Verstappen with just two races remaining.

However, both McLarens were found to be breaching regulations after the race courtesy of their skid blocks being less than the minimum depth required.

As a result, Verstappen has moved to within 24 points of Norris ahead of the final two races in Qatar - which will also stage a sprint race - and Abu Dhabi.

Norris reacts to Las Vegas disqualification

Speaking afterwards, Norris said: "It's frustrating to lose so many points. As a team, we're always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn't get that balance right today.

 


"Nothing I can do will change that now, instead full focus switches to Qatar, where we'll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session."

This is not the first instance of such a disqualification with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton being punished for the same breach during the early phase of the season.

Both Piastri and Verstappen sit 24 points adrift of Norris, but the Briton will win the world title next weekend if he records two more points than his rivals in Qatar.

Who benefitted from Norris, Piastri Las Vegas disqualifications?

George Russell was the direct beneficiary of Norris' disqualification with the Mercedes driver being promoted to second position.

That, in turn, pushed teammate Kimi Antonelli into third having started the race in 17th place on the grid.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr, Isack Hadjar, Nico Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were all promoted two places up the leaderboard and finished inside the top 10.

