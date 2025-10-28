Red Bull dismisses 2026 talk as McLaren confidence grows

Red Bull says its ongoing upgrades are unrelated to next-generation engine concerns, countering McLaren’s claim that the former champions are compromising their 2026 plans to keep Max Verstappen in the drivers' title hunt.

Red Bull says its ongoing upgrades are unrelated to next-generation engine concerns, countering McLaren’s claim that the former champions are compromising their 2026 plans to keep Max Verstappen in the drivers' title hunt.

In Mexico, McLaren boss Andrea Stella hinted that Red Bull’s decision to keep pushing development of its 2025 car showed doubts about the upcoming Red Bull-Ford power unit. However, first Dr Helmut Marko and now team principal Laurent Mekies have rejected that suggestion.

“It has nothing to do with 2026,” Mekies told reporters. “If we ended the season without extracting the maximum from this car, we’d enter 2026 with too many unanswered questions. That’s why we chose to invest further, to fix weak areas and unlock more performance.

“It strengthens our confidence in our tools and methods for 2026. Yes, it leaves less time and energy for the new project, but that’s deliberate. It’s not about a lack of performance.”

Mekies said Red Bull’s approach is about validation rather than risk-taking. “We’re doing this because we think it’s a net gain,” he explained. “We’re testing our systems and can carry that learning into 2026. We wouldn’t pursue it if it were dangerous. There’s a price, but we think it’s worth paying.”

Despite Verstappen’s recent resurgence, Mexico halted Red Bull’s winning streak as Lando Norris reclaimed the top spot in the championship. The Briton moved ahead of an off-form Oscar Piastri, though Verstappen actually trimmed his overall deficit to 36 points.

For Stella, Norris’ dominant win brought a sense of renewal. “Verstappen remains a rival, but the next few races suit us,” he said. “Confidence in the championship has grown because we’ve proved we have a car that can win and, under certain circumstances, dominate.”

He continued: “That’s the key to letting Lando and Oscar fight for the title. It’s not about numbers, it’s about competitiveness. The last rounds in Monza, Baku, Singapore, and Austin were tough, but we’ve shown our strength again.”

Although Piastri’s slump continued, Stella was optimistic. “Even though Oscar lost ground to Verstappen, he learned a lot this weekend,” he said. “That’s the kind of investment you make to be competitive in every condition late in the season. We leave Mexico stronger.”

Marko also believes the title fight is far from over. “There are still 116 points up for grabs, and no single team dominates everywhere anymore,” he said. “Our chances are intact. I hope the McLaren drivers stick to their fair-play policy, we have the edge that everything is focused on Max.”

He added that Verstappen’s pace was better than it looked. “We knew we’d be stronger in race trim. Max is like a hunting dog, once he senses it, everything else fades and he attacks.”

At McLaren, attention has shifted from car performance to driver pressure. Norris, now leading the standings, was booed by the Mexican fans, a reminder of how quickly momentum can turn.

Former driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland: “The big question is whether Norris can capitalise on his second chance as championship leader, or if it will become shaky again. Has he realised why the pressure got to him before, why he couldn’t drive freely back then?”

“If he has, and he’s learned from it, the odds are in his favour,” Glock said. “But that’s easier said than done. Once the helmet’s on and the pressure rises, it’s a different story.”