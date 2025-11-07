Sports Mole previews Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, including a track guide, weather forecast, start times, how to watch and a prediction.

An enthralling Formula 1 title battle will head to the iconic Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris enters the weekend with a one-point lead over his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, while reigning champion Max Verstappen is 36 points away from the championship leader.

Race Preview

Three-way title battle continues

Norris is the 2025 championship leader with four races to go after he moved above Piastri with a faultless display in Mexico.

The British driver put his car on pole before he controlled the race from the front to finish over 30 seconds clear of second-placed Charles Leclerc.

Norris will now be looking to extend his advantage, with plenty of points on offer over the course of the sprint weekend in Brazil.

As for his teammate, Piastri will be hoping to rediscover his best form and wrestle back the championship lead ahead of the next race weekend in Las Vegas.

The Australian title hopeful has not won a race since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, while he last stood on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Piastri followed Monza with a retirement in Baku, a fourth-place finish in Singapore, before he had to settle for fifth spot in Texas and Mexico City.

In contrast to Piastri, Verstappen has put together an impressive run of results to keep his hopes alive of winning a fifth consecutive driver's championship.

The Dutchman has finished on the podium in each of the past six races, including wins in Italy, Azerbaijan and the USA.

What about Ferrari and Mercedes?

McLaren may have wrapped up the constructors' title, but Ferrari and Mercedes are currently battling Red Bull for second place in the standings.

The Scuderia head into the weekend with a one-point lead over Mercedes and a 10-point gap to Red Bull in fourth position.

Leclerc has outperformed his teammate this season, having collected 210 points to Lewis Hamilton's 146-point tally.

The Monegasque has also stood on the podium on seven occasions this season, while Hamilton is still waiting for his first Grand Prix podium for the Prancing Horse.

Hamilton hopes that Brazil will bring him more success, considering this is the venue where he won his first driver's championship in 2008 and where he has enjoyed three race victories.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will be hoping for a better outcome than the Mexican Grand Prix, where George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had to settle for seventh and sixth respectively.

Russell will have fond memories of their track from 2022 when he claimed the first of his five Grand Prix victories.

Track Guide - Interlagos (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace)

First official Grand Prix: 1973

Circuit Length: 4.309km

Number of laps: 71

Lap record: Valtteri Bottas - 1:10.540 (2018)

Most race wins: Alain Prost (6)

Frenchman Alain Prost may have won more F1 races at the Brazil Grand Prix than any other driver, but Hamilton and Verstappen are the only two on the current grid who have won in Sao Paulo on multiple occasions.

Hamilton stood on the top step in 2016, 2018 and 2021, while Verstappen emerged victorious in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Interlagos is steeped in history, with the venue named after Brazilian driver Jose Carlos Pace, who won his home race with Brabham in 1975.

Turns one and two are known as the 'Senna S' in honour of F1 great and Brazil's sporting hero, Ayrton Senna.

The 'Senna S' is followed by 'Curva do Sol', which sets the drivers up for the first DRS zone on the circuit, before they head down to turn four and the start of sector two.

The drivers will have to remain patient in the tight and twisty middle sector, before they head into sector three, where a strong exit out of Juncao will set them up for a run through the fast-flowing corners of 13, 14 and 15.

In regard to the circuit, the relatively short track features two DRS zones, with the first detection zone situated just before turn two and the second placed just after turn 13.

Despite being a short track, the race usually provides drama and countless overtakes, plus there is a strong chance of seeing the safety car at some point in the Grand Prix.

Brazil GP schedule and results

When does the Brazil sprint start?

The Brazil sprint is scheduled to start at 11am local time and 2pm UK time.

When does qualifying for the Brazil GP start?

There will be a three-hour gap between the conclusion of the sprint and the start of qualifying at 3pm local time, which will be 6pm for UK F1 fans.

When does the Brazil GP start?

Lights out for the Brazil GP will be at 2pm local time and 5pm for UK viewers.

Brazil Sprint qualifying results:

1. Lando Norris

2. Kimi Antonelli

3. Oscar Piastri

4. George Russell

5. Fernando Alonso

6. Max Verstappen

7. Lance Stroll

8. Charles Leclerc

9. Isack Hadjar

10. Nico Hulkenberg

11. Lewis Hamilton

12. Alex Albon

13. Pierre Gasly

14. Gabriel Bortoleto

15. Oliver Bearman

16. Franco Colapinto

17. Liam Lawson

18. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Esteban Ocon

20. Carlos Sainz

Brazil Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday

There is a risk of wet and windy weather for the Sprint and qualifying on Saturday. Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) has issued an orange weather warning for the region of Sao Paulo until the end of Saturday due to the risk of heavy rain and intense winds.

As per the F1 website, there is an 80% chance that it will rain at Interlagos on Saturday.

Sunday

As it stands, Sunday could be the coolest of the three days over the race weekend. Crucially, the weather should be much more settled with only a 20% chance of rain for the race.

How to watch the Brazil GP?

TV

Sky customers can watch the race live on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can also watch the race on the Sky Sports app or on Sky Go. If you are not a Sky customer, you can still stream the race by buying a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Highlights of the weekend's action should be available to watch on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube page and the Sky Sports app.

We say: Norris to win

Norris was imperious in Mexico, and with Piastri struggling to rediscover his top form, the door is open for him to extend his championship lead.

The Brit will still have to be wary of competition from Piastri and Verstappen, but we ultimately believe that he will produce another confident showing to win the race and add 25 crucial points to his tally.



