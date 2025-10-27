Norris takes title lead amid boos and bias claims

Lando Norris has climbed to the top of the world championship standings ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri — but his Mexico GP triumph was overshadowed by fresh accusations of team bias and a wave of boos from the crowd.

The Briton described his victory as “straightforward,” moving one point clear of Piastri, whose dip in form continued with a fifth-place finish. However, sections of the Mexican fans jeered Norris on the podium, alleging McLaren was “handing” him the championship.

“I like sour sweets,” Norris smiled when asked if the reaction spoiled his win. “People can do what they want — they have the right to do it. I just can’t stop laughing when I get booed. It actually makes it more entertaining for me.” Later, confronted by reporters over claims he should “return three points” supposedly gained from earlier team-order confusion, Norris refused to engage.

“If they want to think that, they have the right to,” he said. “We try to do things fairly. Two years ago in Budapest I gave Oscar the win he deserved. It’s the same principle — I deserved to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that.”

For Norris — often criticised for struggling under pressure — the challenge now is to remain composed as the title fight intensifies. “It’s one weekend at a time,” he said. “I keep my head down, ignore all of this (booing), and it’s working. I’m focused on myself and I’m happy.”