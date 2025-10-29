Piastri bias rumours swirl as title fight tightens

Fresh conspiracy theories suggesting McLaren is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri are spreading online — with the teammates now separated by just a single point in the standings.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol reignited the debate by questioning Andrea Stella’s remarks about Piastri’s recent dip in form. “Stella gave an explanation,” Mol said on Ziggo Sport. “He said it was due to experience — that Piastri is a bit less experienced. I didn’t think that was a very nice statement.” Mol said many fans interpreted such comments as evidence of bias.

“There are tons of conspiracy theories online,” he added. “People are saying McLaren can set up the car to make things more difficult. Maybe McLaren doesn’t want Piastri to win. Everyone also says Zak Brown only smiles when Lando wins. I assume that’s not true, but you read more and more about it.” However, others have dismissed the speculation. Piastri’s former performance coach Kim Keedle told SEN Radio in Australia he doesn’t “buy into conspiracy theories.” “There are always swings and roundabouts in F1,” he said.

“They’re both strong drivers, and Norris fighting back was expected. We’ve had a few races that aren’t Oscar’s strengths, but he’ll be fine. McLaren handles this sort of thing well internally, even if it looks suspicious from the outside.” Keedle added that Piastri’s quiet public persona can make pressure appear heavier than it is.

“Mentally he’ll be coping well,” he said. “Managing everything outside the car is the hardest thing he’s had to learn.” Ralf Schumacher also rejected the idea of favouritism. “What reason does McLaren have to prefer one driver over another? None at all,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“It makes no sense to give one driver a bad car.” Schumacher cautioned that rumours of internal tension could damage Piastri’s image. “If you start looking for excuses and people see (Mark) Webber constantly on the phone, it can look like you’re not satisfied — and that would be fatal,” he said.

“Now it’s up to management to tell him to focus.” As for suggestions of a future move to a rival team, Schumacher doubts it’s imminent. “I can’t imagine it,” he said. “He extended his contract earlier this year. He’ll stay at McLaren next season — but after that, a move to Aston Martin could be interesting.”