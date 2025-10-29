FIA confirms full compliance as budget cap rumours fade

The FIA has completed its 2024 cost cap review, confirming that all ten Formula 1 teams complied with the financial regulations — ending days of intense speculation about possible overspending by McLaren or Mercedes.

In an extensive statement, the governing body described the process as “a very thorough and intensive review spanning seven months,” requiring “detailed technical assessments” across both team and power unit operations.

Only Aston Martin was found to have committed a minor procedural breach after failing to submit a signed document by the reporting deadline, which the FIA attributed to “exceptional and unpredictable circumstances.” The team was recognised for acting “cooperatively and in good faith throughout the process,” with the FIA confirming that “no undue advantage” was gained.

No financial or sporting penalties were imposed. The FIA explained that the certification process took longer this year due to the “necessity to perform detailed assessment on complex transactions and cost treatments,” but emphasised that all teams and power unit manufacturers “acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation.”

In total, nine teams were cleared entirely, while all five power unit suppliers — Red Bull Powertrains, Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, and Audi — were also found to be in full compliance.

The ruling conclusively ends persistent rumours from Mexico and Austin that one or more leading teams were under investigation for major cost cap breaches.